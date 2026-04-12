Chelsea Vs Man City Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Chelsea face Manchester City in English Premier League 2025-26 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth handed Man City a chance to close the gap in the title race
Find out when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City match live on TV and online
Manchester City look to keep their English Premier League 2025-26 title bid alive when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in a Matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.
Arsenal’s 2-1 shock defeat to Bournemouth handed Man City a lifeline, and Pep Guardiola’s team can cut the Gunners’ lead at the top to six points before their clash against the league leaders on April 19.
Man City were superb in the FA Cup as well, thrashing Liverpool 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. There, they were joined by tonight’s opponents, Chelsea, who put seven goals past Port Vale.
However, Chelsea’s form in the league has been much more suspect, losing two games in a row, leaving Liam Rosenior under immense pressure. The Blues have dropped out of the top four, sitting sixth with 48 points, and have seen their UEFA Champions League hopes fade.
Chelsea vs Man City: Head-To-Head Record
Chelsea and Manchester City have faced each other 181 times across all competitions. Chelsea have won 71 times, compared to 67 victories for City. 43 games have ended in draws.
However, recent history has favoured City, who have won four of their last five Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. In fact, the last time Chelsea beat Man City was in the Champions League final in 2021.
Chelsea vs Man City: Team News
Chelsea have had no new injuries over the international break. However, they will be without Reece James and Jamie Gittens, with the pair still nursing their hamstring injuries. Levi Colwill (cruciate ligament), Filip Jorgensen (groin), and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) are also out.
Meanwhile, despite the positive updates shared by Rosenior about Enzo Fernandez’s future with the club, the Argentine midfielder remains out of contention for the City game as fallout from his comments about a possible future move to Real Madrid.
Mykhailo Mudryk also remains out for an indefinite period after being hit with a doping ban.
Man City have a massive problem with their defensive line, with star centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffering serious injuries. Veteran defender John Stones is also out with a calf problem.
Chelsea vs Man City: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Estevao, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.
Man City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Chelsea vs Man City: Prediction
Chelsea have been a favourite prey for Pep Guardiola’s side, even away from home. This, compounded with the Blues’ injury record, means that City will enter the clash as favourites for a routine victory.
Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Man City
Chelsea vs Man City: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 9:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.