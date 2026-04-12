Chelsea Vs Man City Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super