Brighton Vs Chelsea Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, front, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, front, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth