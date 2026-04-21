Brighton Vs Chelsea Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Brighton face Chelsea in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Tuesday
Both teams are separated by just a point
Find out when and where to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea match live on TV and online
Brighton and Chelsea will continue their quest for a top-five finish in the English Premier League 2025-26 when they face each other in a Matchday 34 fixture at the American Express Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides are separated by just a point and are fighting for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea come into this match in sixth place with 48 points. However, the Blues are in extremely poor form domestically, losing four league games in a row. Liam Rosenior’s men succumbed to a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United in their last outing, making it five defeats in their last six games across all competitions. Their only win during that period was a 7-0 victory over lower-league side Port Vale in the FA Cup.
Brighton, on the other hand, are on the rise, picking up 16 points from their last seven league games. The Seagulls came back from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match. The reverse fixture in September ended with a 2-1 win for Brighton at Stamford Bridge, and another win will allow them to overtake Chelsea in the league standings.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head Record
Brighton and Chelsea have faced each other on 22 occasions. Chelsea have won 11 times, compared to just six victories for Brighton. Five games have ended in a draw. However, the Seagulls have won their last three games against Chelsea, including two at home.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News
Brighton will be without Solly March, with the winger going off in tears during the match against Spurs after suffering a knee injury. The same ailment has also ruled out Diego Gomez and Adam Webster, while James Milner (muscle) and Stefanos Tzimas (cruciate ligament) will also miss the match.
However, Kaoru Mitoma has recovered from a cramp that forced him off the pitch during the last game.
Chelsea suffered a double injury blow during the match against Manchester United, with both Estevao and Enzo Fernandez coming off. Estevao has now been ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Liam Rosenior saying that the youngster “was crying at half-time”.
Joao Pedro, who missed the match against United with an injury, is fit and should slot into the starting XI. Fernandez is also fit again after a bout of cramp. Benoît Badiashile may also be available after an illness.
However, the Blues have a lot of players ruled out due to injuries: Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (cruciate ligament), Reece James (hamstring), and Jamie Gittens (hamstring). Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended for doping violations.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineups
Brighton: Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Yasin Ayari, Pascal Gross; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck.
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho; Joao Pedro.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Prediction
Chelsea have found it tough to find the back of the net of late, especially away from home. That is not the case for Brighton, with Danny Welbeck ageing like fine wine up top for Fabian Hurzeler’s side. It will be a tight contest, so a draw looks like the likeliest outcome.
Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea
Brighton vs Chelsea: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the American Express Stadium. In India, the game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Brighton vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.