Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Brighton Premier League 2025-26: Rutter’s Stoppage-Time Strike Denies De Zerbi First Win
In a dramatic encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Spurs’ relegation fears deepened as they played out a 2-2 draw with Brighton. Under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham led twice but were denied by stoppage-time equalizers in both halves. Pedro Porro opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a header, but Kaoru Mitoma leveled for the Seagulls with a stunning volley just before the break. In the second half, Xavi Simons looked to have secured a vital win with a brilliant 77th-minute strike from the edge of the box. However, in the 95th minute, Georginio Rutter clinical finish broke Spurs' hearts. The result leaves Tottenham 18th in the table, one point from safety, extending their winless league run to 15 matches.
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