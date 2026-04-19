Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Brighton Premier League 2025-26: Rutter’s Stoppage-Time Strike Denies De Zerbi First Win

In a dramatic encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Spurs’ relegation fears deepened as they played out a 2-2 draw with Brighton. Under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham led twice but were denied by stoppage-time equalizers in both halves. Pedro Porro opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a header, but Kaoru Mitoma leveled for the Seagulls with a stunning volley just before the break. In the second half, Xavi Simons looked to have secured a vital win with a brilliant 77th-minute strike from the edge of the box. However, in the 95th minute, Georginio Rutter clinical finish broke Spurs' hearts. The result leaves Tottenham 18th in the table, one point from safety, extending their winless league run to 15 matches.

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EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke in action during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their second goal of the game in an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence is mobbed by fans in the crowd after team-mate Xavi Simons (hidden) scores their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma,left, scores their first goal in an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi and Richarlison celebrate their first goal on the touchline during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Gomez, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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