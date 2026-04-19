Chelsea Vs Man United: Cunha Fires Red Devils To 1–0 Win Over Blues 

Manchester United beat Chelsea 1–0 at Stamford Bridge as Matheus Cunha’s first-half strike proved decisive, moving United into a strong position in the Champions League race while deepening Chelsea’s slump with a fourth straight league defeat and a fourth game without scoring. Chelsea hit the woodwork twice and dominated possession but failed to convert chances, as United stayed compact and took their only real opportunity to secure a crucial away win.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
EPL: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, right, and Manchester United's Ayden Heaven celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, top, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
EPL 2025-26: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Casemiro, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, center, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
EPL 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, front, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, top, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea's Liam Delap, right, and Manchester United's Ayden Heaven challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Manchester United's Ayden Heaven, center right, and Chelsea's Liam Delap challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Britain Premier League Soccer: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, and Chelsea's Malo Gusto challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Malo Gusto, right, and Manchester United's Matheus Cunha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Royals Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

  2. KKR Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 28 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  3. Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

  4. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  5. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Rakhigarhi's Treasures | In Photos

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy