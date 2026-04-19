Chelsea Vs Man United: Cunha Fires Red Devils To 1–0 Win Over Blues 

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, right, and Manchester United's Ayden Heaven celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

1/9 Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, top, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





2/9 Manchester United's Casemiro, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, center, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





3/9 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, front, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





4/9 Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, top, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





5/9 Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





6/9 Chelsea's Liam Delap, right, and Manchester United's Ayden Heaven challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





7/9 Manchester United's Ayden Heaven, center right, and Chelsea's Liam Delap challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





8/9 Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, and Chelsea's Malo Gusto challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





9/9 Chelsea's Malo Gusto, right, and Manchester United's Matheus Cunha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





