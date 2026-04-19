Chelsea Vs Man United: Cunha Fires Red Devils To 1–0 Win Over Blues
Manchester United beat Chelsea 1–0 at Stamford Bridge as Matheus Cunha’s first-half strike proved decisive, moving United into a strong position in the Champions League race while deepening Chelsea’s slump with a fourth straight league defeat and a fourth game without scoring. Chelsea hit the woodwork twice and dominated possession but failed to convert chances, as United stayed compact and took their only real opportunity to secure a crucial away win.
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