Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge with Benfica as both teams chase their first points in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage. Chelsea look to end a poor run of form, while Benfica aim to build on their domestic momentum under their new manager

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More
Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge with Benfica as both teams chase their first points in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage. Chelsea look to end a poor run of form, while Benfica aim to build on their domestic momentum under their new manager File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea have won all four of their previous meetings against Benfica, including a 4-1 extra-time victory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

  • Both teams lost their opening Champions League matches, Chelsea to Bayern Munich (1-3), Benfica to Qarabag (2-3) after squandering a two-goal lead

  • Benfica, under Jose Mourinho, are unbeaten domestically with two wins and a draw since his arrival

All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho when Chelsea take on Benfica at Stamford Bridge, London, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 2 fixture on Wednesday (October 1, 2025). Watch the Chelsea vs Benfica football match live tonight.

Both teams are seeking their first points of the campaign. Chelsea come into the fixture after a 1-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their opener. Enzo Maresca's Blues have also struggled on the domestic front, with just one win in their last five outings across all competitions.

Benfica, under newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho, also lost their opening group game -- surrendering a two-goal lead to fall 2-3 against Qarabag. However, they remain unbeaten in domestic fixtures since Mourinho’s arrival, with two wins and a draw.

Chelsea Vs Benfica Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea have dominated this matchup, winning all their previous meetings for a 4-0 lead. In their most recent meeting, the Blues won 4-1 in extra time in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup round of 16.

Related Content
Related Content

Benfica are also winless in their last eight meetings with English sides, three draws and five defeats, with their last win coming over a decade ago, against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea Vs Benfica Live Streaming Info

When is the Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Stamford Bridge, London. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST. 

Where to watch the Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Edge Past SL-W To Start Campaign On High

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI Complete Chase With No Breathe Lost, Deny Nepal Whitewash

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

  5. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After Almost 20 Years Of Marriage - Report

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  2. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  3. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  4. Recognition Isn’t Enough, Practical Steps Needed For Palestinian Freedom: Abu Shawesh

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick