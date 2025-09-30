Chelsea have won all four of their previous meetings against Benfica, including a 4-1 extra-time victory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Both teams lost their opening Champions League matches, Chelsea to Bayern Munich (1-3), Benfica to Qarabag (2-3) after squandering a two-goal lead
Benfica, under Jose Mourinho, are unbeaten domestically with two wins and a draw since his arrival
All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho when Chelsea take on Benfica at Stamford Bridge, London, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 2 fixture on Wednesday (October 1, 2025). Watch the Chelsea vs Benfica football match live tonight.
Both teams are seeking their first points of the campaign. Chelsea come into the fixture after a 1-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their opener. Enzo Maresca's Blues have also struggled on the domestic front, with just one win in their last five outings across all competitions.
Benfica, under newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho, also lost their opening group game -- surrendering a two-goal lead to fall 2-3 against Qarabag. However, they remain unbeaten in domestic fixtures since Mourinho’s arrival, with two wins and a draw.
Chelsea Vs Benfica Head-To-Head Record
Chelsea have dominated this matchup, winning all their previous meetings for a 4-0 lead. In their most recent meeting, the Blues won 4-1 in extra time in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup round of 16.
Benfica are also winless in their last eight meetings with English sides, three draws and five defeats, with their last win coming over a decade ago, against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League.
Chelsea Vs Benfica Live Streaming Info
When is the Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Stamford Bridge, London. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.