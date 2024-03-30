Football

FA Women's League Cup Final: Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Underlines Title Importance

Chelsea Women will be looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, having lost the FA Women's League Cup final in the past two seasons. The Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in 2022 before they lost 3-1 to Arsenal last season

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zac%20Goodwin%2FPA
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes talked up the importance of the FA Women's League Cup final. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA
info_icon

Emma Hayes says that the Conti Cup “is absolutely important to her” ahead of Chelsea’s final against Arsenal on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Blues will be looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, having lost the final of the competition in the past two seasons.

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in 2022 before they lost 3-1 to Sunday’s opponents last season.

Hayes, whose side beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Women’s Super League two weeks ago, highlighted the importance of her team giving their all at Molineux.

“Have you watched our performances in the last two Conti Cup finals? Because I have and they have – again and again,” Hayes told a press conference.

Advertisement

“Let me be clear on this: the team know exactly how I feel about that final on Sunday in terms of showing up and showing ourselves. I don’t care if it’s important to them – it absolutely is important to me.”

Chelsea picked up a first WSL defeat of the season in a  4-1 loss to Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners at the Emirates in December.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 2022-23 Women's FA Cup final. - Mike Egerton/PA
Women's FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Final Draw: Check Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Prize Money

BY Stats Perform

Hayes warned her side must start well to avoid a similar situation.

She added: “You have to show up on the day, let’s be clear, they’re two top-level teams. Both are capable of winning the games, both have their own qualities.

Advertisement

“The team that shows up strong, particularly the first part, you think about the Emirates game, it was over at half-time.

“You’d better show up from the off. If you don’t, it can make it a little bit difficult.”

Winger Guro Reiten talked up the importance of the all-London final, predicting Arsenal will look for revenge after their recent defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Reiten said: “It means a lot to beat Arsenal. They’re the best matches to win and the worst ones to lose.

“They’re probably going to come into the final and want revenge.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita