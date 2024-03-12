Football

Women's FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Final Draw: Check Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Prize Money

Women's FA Cup holders Chelsea take on Manchester United in a repeat of last season’s final while Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester set up a semi-final clash between two first-timers

March 12, 2024
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 2022-23 Women's FA Cup final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
Holders Chelsea have been drawn to play at Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals and Tottenham will face Leicester at home. (More Football News)

Emma Hayes’ side take on United in a repeat of last season’s final, which the Blues won 1-0 to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Spurs, who beat Manchester City on penalties in Sunday’s quarter-final, and Leicester, 2-0 winners at Liverpool in their last-eight clash on Saturday, have both reached the last four for the first time.

The semi-finals will take place over the weekend April 13-14, with the final to be held at Wembley on May 12.

This season’s semi-final winners will each receive £160,000, with the losers collecting £40,000.

