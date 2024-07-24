Chelsea News: Staying On The Pitch Remains Reece James' Sole Aim As New Era Begins Under Enzo Maresca

Reece James says his only goal for 2024-25 is to "stay on the pitch" as the Chelsea captain looks to bounce back from two disjointed campaigns. (More Football News)
James only made 16 Premier League appearances in 2022-23 as he battled a series of injuries, also missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
A troublesome hamstring injury then limited him to just 10 outings last term, and his season ended in disappointment when he was sent off in the Blues' penultimate Premier League game versus Brighton and Hove Albion.
That dismissal means he will be suspended for their first three league games under Enzo Maresca – against Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace.
The right-back last managed more than 2,000 minutes in a Premier League season in 2020-21 (2,367), playing 1,865 in 2021-22, 1,244 in 2022-23 and just 421 last term.
Speaking as the Blues prepare to kick off their pre-season tour of the United States, James assured he is in a good place and is hopeful of a more fulfilling 2024-25.
"I have one goal – to stay on the pitch," James said on the eve of Chelsea's first friendly versus Wrexham.
"I am one to push the boundaries and sometimes that has caused problems for myself and the team, but that is something I'm trying to get better at.
"I don't want to make mistakes and put my team at risk. I would like to think I'm in a good place now.
"I had a long off-season and I've got a long pre-season because I'm serving a four-game ban, but I'm in a good place.
"There are a lot of adjustments to make in the new system. Whenever a new manager comes in, there is a lot to take on board but we are excited and I can't wait to get started."
Chelsea face Wrexham at the Levi's Stadium in San Francisco on Wednesday before taking on Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid in their other matches in the US.