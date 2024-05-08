Football

Rodgers Promises Celtic's 'Best Version' In Old Firm Clash

Celtic have a three-point advantage over their rivals and a superior goal difference going into the game, while a victory over Rangers would move them six points clear with just two games left to play

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers.
Brendan Rodgers has promised Celtic will be at their very best when they take on Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Saturday. (More Football News)

Rodgers’ side have a three-point advantage over their rivals and a superior goal difference going into the game, while a victory over Rangers would move them six points clear with just two games left to play.

Following the 3-3 draw in the Old Firm in April, Rangers stuttered with a draw and a defeat at the end of the first phase, while Celtic have won each of their last three matches to take control of the title race.

Going into the final league derby of the season, Rodgers is confident that his team are ready for the big test.

"When I look at the injuries and disruptions we've had this season, last weekend was about there in terms of availability, fitness and where the team is at," Rodgers told CelticTV.

"It's as good a place as we've been all season. When we will arrive into this weekend's game, this will be the best version of the team since I've been here."

Rodgers expects a raucous atmosphere at Celtic Park and highlighted how that helps the players in big matches.

He added: "The crowd in the Hearts game was brilliant for us. The emotion rolls down from the stands, and you see what it gives the players and how they respond to that.

"We will need the same at the weekend and I know we will get it. The supporters are liking what they see in the team. It should be a great occasion, and I’m really looking forward to it."

