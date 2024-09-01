Football

Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With 'Influential' Kylian Mbappe Despite LaLiga Goal Drought

Real Madrid have won one and drawn two of their opening three matches and are currently four points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have won all three

Kylian-Mbappe-Real-Madrid
Mbappe playing for Real Madrid.
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti has said he is pleased with the start Kylian Mbappe has made at Real Madrid, despite the fact he has not yet scored a league goal. (More Football News)

Mbappe joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in June and scored in their 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup but three weeks on, has yet to open his account in the league.

The 25-year-old has taken eight shots so far, five of which have been on target, missing some presentable chances, although his manager is not worried.

“(Mbappe) is playing very well even if he hasn’t scored yet. His influence creates danger,” said Ancelotti ahead of their clash with Real Betis this Sunday.

“For me (Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe) are teaming up well, the offensive work is being done very well. It hasn’t been a problem because we’ve scored goals in every game.

“With time, they will team up better, not just Vini and Mbappe but Mbappe with the midfielders as well.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score against Las Palmas - | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez
La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas

BY Photo Webdesk

“Offensively, we don’t have a problem. We haven’t had it these years and we’re not going to have it not that we have the best strikers in the world.”

Ancelotti also suggested that he is not worried about his team’s slow start to the LaLiga season, but appreciates that criticism is understandable.

Real Madrid have won one and drawn two of their opening three matches and are currently four points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have won all three.

Mbappé at his Real Madrid presentation - | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It’s absolutely normal because the demands on this team are at their highest,” he said.

“We are going to be criticised until May, this is normal for us. We are not happy because we are four points behind.”

But the Italian was quick to temper any overreactions.

“The season is very long and that (points difference) doesn’t mean much,” he said.

“We are trying to solve our problems. So far we have not been able to have a compact block and we have to improve this.

“I have talked about it with the players and they agree. When the problem is clear, it is easy to fix it.”

