Football

La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Alberto Moleiro’s goal as Los Blancos salvaged a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in Las Palmas. The Spanish giants are now fifth on the La Liga table with five points from three games, four behind table leaders and rivals Barcelona