La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Alberto Moleiro’s goal as Los Blancos salvaged a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in Las Palmas. The Spanish giants are now fifth on the La Liga table with five points from three games, four behind table leaders and rivals Barcelona

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score against Las Palmas | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrids Federico Valverde, left, and Las Palmas Oliver McBurnie fight for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, and Las Palmas' Oliver McBurnie fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior scores his sides first goal against Las Palmas
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores his side's first goal against Las Palmas | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe gestures during the match against Las Palmas
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures during the match against Las Palmas | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas Oliver McBurnie, front, and Real Madrids Antonio Rudiger compete for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas' Oliver McBurnie, front, and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior reacts during match against Las Palmas
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during match against Las Palmas | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas Alex Suarez, right, is challenged by Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas' Alex Suarez, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrids Luka Modric dribbles the ball past Las Palmas Sandro
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Luka Modric dribbles the ball past Las Palmas' Sandro | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas Oliver McBurnie, center, heads the ball challenged by Real Madrids Antonio Rudiger
La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas' Oliver McBurnie, center, heads the ball challenged by Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas Alberto Moleiro celebrates scoring his sides opening goal against Real Madrid
La liga 2024-25: Las Palmas' Alberto Moleiro celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Gabriel Jimenez

