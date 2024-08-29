Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey

Outlook Sports Desk

Mbappe's Hacked Account Weighs In On Ronaldo Vs Messi

In a series of tweets, Mbappe called the Portuguese 'the greatest ever' whereas aimed derogatory words at Messi.

Kylian Mbappe X Account Hacked Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball)

In 2020, NBA star Antetokounmpo's X account was hacked that sent out several highly inappropriate tweets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's X Account Hacked File

Mohammed Siraj (Cricket)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj's social media accounts were hacked by a 14-year-old that sent out 'I Love You' messages to his friends.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj PTI

Washington Sundar (Cricket)

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar’s X account was hacked after it came to light that his account posted links directing its followers to various cryptocurrencies.

Indian bowler Washington Sundar | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)

Former India shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's X account got hacked that sent out series of tweets one being “Operation in Afrin, I support Turkey.

India's Abhinav Bindra. Jio Cinema screengrab

LeBron James (Basketball)

Famed basketballer LeBron James' X account was hacked back in 2013 that sent out posts regarding Israel.

LeBron James File

TJ Oshie (American Ice Hockey)

Notable American Ice hockey player TJ Oshie found out that his X account was hacked when it sent out posts promoting cryptocurrency scam.

TJ Oshie X/TJOshie77

