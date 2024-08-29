Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey

Outlook Sports Desk
In a series of tweets, Mbappe called the Portuguese 'the greatest ever' whereas aimed derogatory words at Messi.
In 2020, NBA star Antetokounmpo's X account was hacked that sent out several highly inappropriate tweets.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj's social media accounts were hacked by a 14-year-old that sent out 'I Love You' messages to his friends.
Indian cricketer Washington Sundar’s X account was hacked after it came to light that his account posted links directing its followers to various cryptocurrencies.
Former India shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's X account got hacked that sent out series of tweets one being “Operation in Afrin, I support Turkey.
Famed basketballer LeBron James' X account was hacked back in 2013 that sent out posts regarding Israel.
Notable American Ice hockey player TJ Oshie found out that his X account was hacked when it sent out posts promoting cryptocurrency scam.