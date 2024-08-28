Football

La Liga: No Call For Concern Insists Ancelotti Amid Mbappe's Real Madrid Goal Drought

Carlo Ancelotti has no concerns over Kylian Mbappe's start to life at Real Madrid, having failed to score in his first two LaLiga fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti insists he has full faith in Kylian Mbappe despite his recent streak without a goal
Carlo Ancelotti has no concerns over Kylian Mbappe's start to life at Real Madrid, having failed to score in his first two LaLiga fixtures. (More Football News)

Mbappe, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain in June, has failed to kick on from his debut goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup two weeks ago. 

It would be Los Blancos' other summer arrival, Endrick, who stole the show in their last league fixture, scoring on his Bernabeu debut against Real Valladolid.

During that encounter, Mbappe contributed an expected goals (xG) of 0.99 to Madrid's 2.14 total from his three shots on target. 

The Frenchman also recorded the joint-most touches in the opposition box (eight, along with Arda Guler) as well as completing four of his five attempted dribbles.

However, Ancelotti insisted he was not worried by Mbappe's recent run in front of goal, pointing out his last goal for the club came just two weeks ago. 

"His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Ancelotti said.

"He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game. So does Vinicius, who has yet to score this season, and I don't see him worried either.

"(Mbappe) is progressing really well, I see him doing better every day, excited, motivated, training well. He is very humble. I think his adaptation is going really well."

Ancelotti is still seeking the answer to a midfield that brought him so much success in recent years following Toni Kroos' retirement at the end of Euro 2024. 

The Madrid head coach is also trying to fit Mbappe into a new central striker role, while also aiming to keep his star-studded attack happy with their game time. 

"Every year has its own challenge because there are changes in the structure of a team, the system that is implemented," Ancelotti said.

"Last year we also needed time at the start of the season, we needed a late goal to get a result in many games.

"It will take some time until we find our mojo and the best version of ourselves but it's a normal thing.

"I didn't ask Toni Kroos to be Aurelien Tchouameni last year, just as I won't ask Tchouameni to be Kroos. Each player has his own characteristics.

"The team has to adapt to the characteristics that Tchouameni has, which are very important for us."

Mbappe will be looking to break his scoring duck away to Las Palmas on Thursday night as Madrid look to keep pace with rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

