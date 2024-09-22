Football

Bundesliga: Kompany's Bayern To Celebrate 20-Goal Week With Oktoberfest Outing

After thrashing Werder Bremen 5-0 to continue their perfect start to the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich will celebrate with a trip to Oktoberfest, head coach Vincent Kompany has revealed

Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga
Michael Olise celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring on Saturday
Bayern ran out comfortable winners on Saturday to move up to 12 points from four matches and, with a week to go before their next game against champions Bayer Leverkusen, the league leaders have some time to unwind.

Asked if his team would visit Munich's famed beer festival this week, Kompany told reporters: "We've got to respect every game, and it was important today that we won this game.

"The players are, of course, allowed to be happy and satisfied and then tomorrow is tradition. We have to respect tradition as well.

"We're going to go to Oktoberfest and we've got to have a bit of fun as well and then as of Monday, it'll all be about Leverkusen, the preparation for that game."

The one-sided win over Bremen took Bayern's tally for the past week up to 20 goals, with Kompany's side scoring six in a league win over newly promoted Holstein Kiel last Saturday before demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in a midweek Champions League clash.

"I'm very happy. It was important to prepare well for this tricky game," Kompany said. "The boys did really well. 

"For us the pressure is always there to win and play well. When it works out like today, it's good for us. The atmosphere was great. It was simply a good game for us."

Michael Olise, signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of €60million in July, scored two goals and set up two more in the win.

Kompany praised the French winger's performance, adding: "He's a special talent. It's a luxury at Bayern to have so many good players. Michael did very well.

"His start at Bayern couldn't be much better. He has to keep going this way. I haven't got the feeling that he's a player who feels much pressure. He just enjoys football."

