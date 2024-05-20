Football

Brighton 0-2 Man United: Erik Ten Hag Concedes EPL Finish 'Not Good Enough By Far'

Manchester United finished three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea in the English Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side will miss out on European football for the first time in 10 years, unless they beat Manchester City in next week's FA Cup final

Erik ten Hag applauds Manchester United's supporters following the win over Brighton.
Erik ten Hag conceded Manchester United's season was "not good enough by far" after the Red Devils recorded their lowest Premier League finish in eighth place. (More Football News)

United concluded their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, with second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund sealing the points at the American Express Stadium.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates for Man Utd. - null
Brighton 0-2 Man United: Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils Need FA Cup Win To Qualify For Europe

BY Stats Perform

Nevertheless, Ten Hag's side finished three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea and will subsequently miss out on European football for the first time in 10 years, unless they beat Manchester City in next week's FA Cup final.

And the Dutchman, who insisted his players "will fight for the cup" at Wembley, pulled no punches in his assessment of United's season.

"It is not good enough by far," he told Match of the Day. "Although we had less than 60 points two years ago [58 points in 2021-22], eighth is the worst performance. We should have done better.

"We know the reasons behind it, but it is not the right moment to go into it. It’s not good enough."

On the win over Brighton, he added: "The first half was too static. We changed something at half-time, and after that we had more control. 

"We had a lot of problems defending Joao Pedro in the first half, but then we had more control, and we were better on the ball. In the end, the win is OK."

