Brighton Hand Coach Fabian Hurzeler Contract Extension Through 2029

Brighton confirmed coach Fabien Hurzeler has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Premier League club until the 2028‑29 season

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Brighton Fabian Hurzeler two-year contract extension update details
Brighton's coach Fabian Hurzeler smiles before a friendly soccer match against Kashima Antlers in Tokyo on July 24, 2024. | Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Brighton coach Fabien Hurzeler agreed a new deal running through the 2028‑29 campaign

  • The 33‑year‑old, linked with Bayer Leverkusen, has guided Brighton into European contention

  • His previous contract was due to expire after next season

Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, the Premier League club said Thursday.

The 33-year-old Hurzeler, who reportedly was drawing interest from Bayer Leverkusen, has led Brighton into contention for a European spot. The Seagulls are in eighth place ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton.

“This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place,” chairman Tony Bloom said in the team’s announcement. “During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish.

“Fabian’s principles and approach align with our values as a club,” Bloom added, “and we’re delighted to have agreed this new extended contract; it reflects our commitment to a shared long-term vision.”

The Texas-born Hurzeler became the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when he joined Brighton in June 2024 after leading St. Pauli to promotion to Germany’s top division.

Hurzeler’s contract was set to expire after next season. Brighton described Thursday’s deal as a “new three-year contract.”

“I absolutely love working for this club and living in the city and I am delighted to have agreed a new contract,” Hurzeler said. “To have this long-term commitment from the club is an honor, and one which only reinforces my desire to succeed in delivering on our shared long-term vision.”

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Born in the United States, Hurzeler and his family moved back to Europe when he was 2, and he grew up in the Munich area.

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