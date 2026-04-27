Francesco Calzona Steps Down As Slovakia Coach After Contract Talks Collapse

Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona applauds supporters at the end of a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 30, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona applauds supporters at the end of a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 30, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit