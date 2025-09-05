Slovakia's coach Francesco Calzona, left, celebrates with members of the Slovak team as they celebrate after winning the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
German players stand on the pitch after losing the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Slovakia players celebrate after winning the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Germany's Nick Woltemade, right, is challenged by Slovakia's Norbert Gyomber and Lubomir Satka during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Slovakia players celebrate after Slovakia's David Strelec scored his side's second goal during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Germany's Oliver Baumann clears the ball during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Slovakia's David Hancko, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Slovakia's David Hancko scores the opening goal past Germany's Oliver Baumann during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Germany's Maximilian Mittelstadt, left, closes down Slovakia's David Hancko during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia.