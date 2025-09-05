Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovakia Stun Germany At Tehelne Pole

Germany lost an away World Cup qualifying game for the first time in a 2-0 upset against Slovakia on Thursday which threw its campaign to reach the 2026 tournament into immediate jeopardy. David Hancko and David Strelec each exploited mistakes in Germany’s defense to give Slovakia — which last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 — a surprise lead. Germany couldn’t find a way through the Slovakian defense to get back into the game. It was a blow to coach Julian Nagelsmann and his new-look lineup, including Newcastle’s new striker Nick Woltemade in his third Germany game and 21-year-old Nnamdi Collins making his debut at right back. Nagelsmann was scathing about his team, which he said lacked “emotionality” on the field and the will to win against motivated underdog opposition. He even questioned whether he should pick less skilled but more dedicated players instead.