Brentford Transfers: Bees Sign Dango Ouattara From Bournemouth For Club-Record £42m Fee

Brentford have announced the signing of Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth for a club-record fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Gtech Community Stadium after the Bees agreed to pay a reported fee of £42m for his services.
Ouattara enjoyed his best Premier League campaign with Bournemouth last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances, and 21 starts, for the Cherries.
Brentford have undergone wholesale changes in recent months, with Keith Andrews replacing Thomas Frank at the helm, while leading scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard joined Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken also left for Bayer Leverkusen.
With Yoane Wissa also reportedly seeking a move amid interest from Newcastle United, Ouattara is set to get consistent minutes at his new club.
Andrews believes the extra gametime can help Ouattara thrive.
“We’re really happy to get Dango in,” Andrews told the club website.
“He’s someone that we were aware and surprised could be available and, once we knew that signing him might be a possibility, we really focused on trying to get him in.
“We liked his Premier League experience, even at his young age, and he just hasn’t found the rhythm yet because of a lack of consistent gametime.
“He also suits the way we want to play. He has something that we were lacking in the forward line, and he will complement what we already have in the building.
“The fans will love him; he’s the type of player that they will get off their seat for.”