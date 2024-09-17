Football

Brentford: Thomas Frank Aims To 'Find Solutions' After Being Dealt By Yoane Wissa Injury

Wissa, who netted the fastest ever goal that Brentford have scored in the Premier League against the champions on Saturday, hobbled off in first half injury time

Yoane-Wissa
Yoane Wissa will miss two months of the season after picking up an ankle injury against Manchester City
info_icon

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank confirmed striker Yoane Wissa will be sidelined for "a couple of months" after picking up an ankle injury against Manchester City. (More Football News)

The DR Congo international was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge by City midfielder Mateo Kovacic and is expected to return to action in November. 

It serves as a significant blow for Frank, with Wissa having been directly involved in 10 goals across his last nine appearances in the top-flight for the Bees. 

"Wissa is, unfortunately, not good news - it looks like an injury that will be a couple of months," Frank said.

"It's very frustrating. We talked about our many injuries last year - I hope I don't have to talk too much about it this year. I maybe already have.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa against Manchester City in the English Premier League. - Photo: X | Mirror Football
Man City Vs Brentford: Wissa Scores In 22 Seconds - Top 10 Fastest PL Goals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We were unlucky with Igor [Thiago], unlucky with [Aaron] Hickey. We've then had two contact injuries with Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa, so that's very frustrating.

"But that's part of football - we move on and we will find solutions."

Following the departure of Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli during the transfer window, Wissa has stepped up with three goals in the Brentford's four Premier League games. 

The 28-year-old has outperformed his expected goals (xG) tally by 0.57 so far this term, while his four chances created is a total only bettered by Mathias Jensen (six) and Bryan Mbeumo (10) in the Brentford squad. 

But with striker and record signing Igor Thiago also out injured and not expected to return until the end of the year, Frank acknowledged the enormity of the gap he needed to fill in Wissa's absence.

"Everybody was saying we bought Igor Thiago to replace Ivan [Toney] - but we still had Wissa," Frank concluded.

"We bought Igor Thiago to build the squad and provide competition in the squad.

"Wissa had a very good season last year and I thought he has started the season very well this year, with three goals in four games - that's a very good number.

"He's just been very important for us and that's going to leave a hole. But, again, I will find a solution."

