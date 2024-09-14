Manchester City Vs Brentford: Yoane Wissa Scores In 22 Seconds - Top 10 Fastest Premier League Goals

Brentford rocked the Etihad on Saturday. It took only 22 seconds for the visitors to breach the Manchester City defence with Yoane Wissa feasting on a defensive lapse. (More Football News)
And how? An otherwise resolute John Stones failed to defend Keane Lewis-Potter's header which evaded a diving Ederson under the bar. In the ensuing melee, sort of, Wissa heads into the empty net.
By the way, it almost became 2-0 in favour of the Bees as Bryan Mbeumo found himself one-on-one with Ederson. But went for the spectacular, an attempted overhead kick and it missed the target. Then there was another chance. By the 15th minute, Brentford could have already scored three with Nathan Collins the latest to test the City custodian.
It all happened moments after a packed Etihad Stadium crowd stood in unison to honour former England and Manchester City manager Sven Goran Eriksson.
City have conceded the first goal against weaker opponents more than once this season. For example, in the 4-1 win against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, Sammie Szmodics scored in the first 10 minutes before City scored four goals past Arijanet Muric to secure the victory.
It took Manchester City 18 minutes to equalize with a goal from Erling Haaland, who then scored again in the 32nd minute to put City in the lead.
Yoane Wissa's goal is certainly the fastest this season, but the fastest-ever in the history of the league still belongs to Shane Long, who gave Southampton the lead in 7.69 seconds against Watford on 23 April 2019.
10 fastest goals scored in the Premier League
|Time (Sec)
|Scorer
|Match
|Season
|7.69
|Shane Long
|Watford vs Southampton (for)
|2018-19
|9.11
|Philip Billing
|Arsenal vs Bournemouth (for)
|2022-23
|9.82
|Ledley King
|Bradford City vs Tottenham (for)
|2000-01
|10.52
|Alan Shearer
|Newcastle (for) vs Man City
|2002-03
|10.54
|Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham (for) vs Man United
|2017-18
|11.9
|Mark Viduka
|Charlton vs Leeds (for)
|2000-01
|12.16
|Dwight Yorke
|Coventry vs Aston Villa (for)
|1995-96
|12.94
|Chris Sutton
|Everton vs Blackburn (for)
|1994-95
|13.48
|Kevin Nolan
|Blackburn vs Bolton (for)
|2003-04
|13.52
|James Beattie
|Chelsea vs Southampton (for)
|2004-05
For the record, the French-born Congo DR striker's goal is not even in the top 15 list. Asmir Begovic (13.64), Jay Rodriguez (13.68), Jesus Navas (13.76), Naby Keita (15.20) and Jay Rodriguez (15.80) complete the top 15.