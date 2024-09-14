Chennaiyin FC started their campaign with a solid 3-2 win over Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time in the last four years that Odisha FC lost their opening match of the season in the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)
The Marina Machans were trailing by the score of 0-1 during the half-time. But Farukh Chaudhary scored back-to-back goals within two minutes to take Chennaiyin in the lead. Conor Shields' presence of mind in the field was the reason for Chennaiyin's win.
Shields continuously gave the passes and crosses but no one converted them into a goal in the first half. But when Chennaiyin FC came in the second half, it was the more organised team and passes started to be converted into goals.
Shields managed to take the ball solely from the opponents and passed it to Farukh Chaudhary in the 48th minute when he jumped from his place and pushed the ball towards the goalpost to score the equaliser. He also injured his head while doing that.
Chaudhary found the ball again in the 51st minute and aimed the target from a distance. Odisha FC's goalkeeper Amrinder jumped on his left but the ball won. And The Machans took the lead in the game.
Daniel Chima Chukwu completed a clean goal with a straight kick from the front in the 68th minute to bolster the lead. He went for a header in the 73rd minute but missed.