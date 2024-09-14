Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Both Teams Aim For Winning Start

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC. Photo: X | OdishaFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the second match of the new season of the Indian Super League. Odisha FC host Chennaiyin FC today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Both teams had won a game each against one another last season. Odisha finished fourth last season while Chennaiyin ended up at the sixth place. Today's encounter is expected to be an exciting one with both teams aiming to start the new season on a high. Follow live scores and updates of the match here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2024, 04:43:26 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC have also declared their first playing XI on their social media platform. Our first starting XI of #ISL 2024-25! 👊#AllInForChennaiyin #OFCCFC | @MelbatIndia pic.twitter.com/G3Hm5HiGpo — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) September 14, 2024

14 Sept 2024, 04:36:11 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC have revealed their first lineup for the match against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Amrinder will be leading the side. Diego, Rahim Ali and Isak Ralte are also included in the first playing XI. 🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨



Here's our first starting XI of this #ISL season for tonight's clash against Chennaiyin FC! Let's bring the heat to the Kalinga Stadium 🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #OFCCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/MyliMUihwy — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) September 14, 2024