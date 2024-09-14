Football

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Both Teams Aim For Winning Start

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The second match of the Indian Super League's new season sees Odisha FC take on two-time Champions Chennaiyin FC. Follow live scores here

Jagdish Yadav
14 September 2024
Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC. Photo: X | OdishaFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the second match of the new season of the Indian Super League. Odisha FC host Chennaiyin FC today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Both teams had won a game each against one another last season. Odisha finished fourth last season while Chennaiyin ended up at the sixth place. Today's encounter is expected to be an exciting one with both teams aiming to start the new season on a high. Follow live scores and updates of the match here
ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have also declared their first playing XI on their social media platform.

Odisha FC have revealed their first lineup for the match against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Amrinder will be leading the side. Diego, Rahim Ali and Isak Ralte are also included in the first playing XI.

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score

Odisha FC host Chennaiyin FC today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

