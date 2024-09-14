Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Both Teams Aim For Winning Start

ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC have also declared their first playing XI on their social media platform.
ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC
Odisha FC have revealed their first lineup for the match against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Amrinder will be leading the side. Diego, Rahim Ali and Isak Ralte are also included in the first playing XI.
Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score
Welcome to the live coverage of the second match of the new season of the Indian Super League. Odisha FC host Chennaiyin FC today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.