Brazil Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online

Players of Brazil's national football team.
Brazil will take on Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matchday 12 clash at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, in Brazil on Wednesday, November 20, (6:15 am IST). (More Football News)

The hosts Brazil come into the contest having won three of their last five encounters, and are placed fourth on the table with 17 points in 11 games.

While on the other hand, Uruguay are second, just below Argentina, with 19 points in 11 games, and come into the tie with just one win in their last five. They have settled for draws in three of those fixtures. 

Brazil vs Uruguay Live Streaming Information

When is Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Brazil vs Uruguay match is scheduled to kick-off at 6:15 AM (IST) on Wednesday, Nov 20. at the Arena Fonte Nova in Bahia, Brazil.

Where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website

