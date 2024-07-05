A highly-anticipated South American match will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Sunday as Uruguay takes on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024. The winner of this exciting match will advance to face the victor of the Colombia vs Panama quarter-final in the semi-finals. (More Football News)
Uruguay, the standout performers of the tournament so far, have won all three of their group stage matches by an aggregate score of 9-1, while Brazil, despite their impressive record under Dorival Junior, have drawn two of their three matches.
Uruguay's impressive form has seen them secure the top spot in Group C, with Marcelo Bielsa's side showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. La Celeste has won 10 out of 15 games under Bielsa and is aiming to win their 16th Copa America title, surpassing Argentina.
Brazil, meanwhile, have struggled to find their rhythm, with their 1-1 draw against Colombia on Wednesday seeing them finish second in Group D. Despite their impressive record against Uruguay, having won nine of their last 13 meetings, Brazil will need to be at their best to overcome an in-form Uruguay side.
The two teams last met in October last year, with Uruguay securing a 2-0 victory in World Cup qualifying. Uruguay's Mathias Olivera will be one to watch, having scored the winner against the USA in their last match, while Brazil's Raphinha will be looking to add to his impressive tally of goals in the tournament.
Here is how you can watch Brazil vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 4th quarterfinal match in India and other parts of the world:
When is Brazil vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 4th quarterfinal game?
The Brazil vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 4th quarterfinal game will be played on July 7, Sunday at 6:30 AM at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 4th quarterfinal game?
There is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.