Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius Scores Winner To Seal Qualification

Brazil’s narrow win against Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers meant that the Selecao have qualified to the final rounds of next year’s World Cup

Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius AP
Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
info_icon

A goal by Vinicius Júnior secured Brazil a place in the 2026 World Cup, quite a momentous home debut for Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.

The once prolific duo at Real Madrid helped Brazil to a 1-0 win over Paraguay at Sao Paulo. Ecuador secured its place at next year's global tournament later Tuesday with a 0-0 draw at Peru.

Defending champion Argentina, held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia, had already qualified and is assured of finishing atop South American qualifying.

Ecuador and Brazil each have 25 points in the standings, but the Ecuadorians are in second spot based on victories. The two nations are 10 points behind Argentina but, crucially, more than six points clear of the seventh-place team with two games remaining in the qualifying campaign.

The top six teams in South America earn direct entries to the 48-team World Cup.

Chile will miss a third consecutive World Cup after losing 2-0 at Bolivia to remain last in 10-nation round-robin competition, a result that cost head coach Ricardo Gareca his job.

Uruguay beat Venezuela at home 2-0, with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and edged closer to one of the direct spots with 24 points.

Venezuela, with 18, is one ahead of Bolivia in the contest for seventh place that grants an intercontinental playoff berth.

Lionel Messi had a quiet night in Argentina’s draw with Colombia in Buenos Aires. Luis Díaz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 24th minute. Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 70th minute to the disappointment of more than 80,000 fans at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

But Julián Alvarez scored the equalizer in the 81st with a low crossed shot.

Madrid-Sao Paulo

Ancelotti received some frustration from fans after Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador, as his team focused on defending the entire match. The Italian coach, who turned 66 Tuesday, promised changes to make his team more aggressive at the NeoQuimica Arena.

He was welcomed by 46,000 fans, including NBA star Gianni Antetokounmpo, who displayed a tifo in yellow and green that read “Parabens, Carleto” (Happy birthday, Carleto in Portuguese).

Gabriel Martinelli replaced midfielder Gerson and was one of the best players of the encounter. Raphinha returned after suspension and created many problems for Paraguay’s defense. And Vinicius Júnior was often seen as a targetman, sharing the duties with Matheus Cunha.

A mistake by Paraguay’s defense, a low cross by Cunha and a gentle touch by Brazil’s new No. 10 produced the only goal of the match. “It is for you,” the striker told the coach as he celebrated.

Despite the low score, the hosts were much more aggressive than in most of its games in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We needed to win here for our people. Now we have more time to work, see what we can improve,” Vinicius said after the match. He won’t play Brazil’s next game in qualifying against Chile due to suspension. “We need to celebrate this. After September it is all about the World Cup.”

After the final whistle, a clip of Ancelotti's first days on the job was shown in big screens around the stadium. A raucous celebration erupted again, as if the Italian coach had brought new life to a team that only three months ago appeared lost and doomed.

He said the team was balanced despite having four strikers. He also said that Cunha's role, as a playmaker, is the one he figures will be Neymar's if the veteran fully recovers his fitness.

“It's no problem to play with three or four up front. We need 10 players to run, to sacrifice,” Ancelotti said. “Rodrygo did this many times, I know him well. And Neymar will also do it.”

Golden Generation Gone

Chile’s golden generation won two Copa America titles — in 2015 and ’16 — but is out of contention for next year’s expanded 48-team tournament.

“Sad, I am feeling bad. Never lived something like this. We have to ask people to forgive us,” veteran Chile striker Alexis Sánchez said. “We have to keep working. There’s change already, the golden generation is buried, I am the only one left.”

Bolivia scored first via Miguel Terceros in the fifth minute and added a second in the 90th with Enzo Monteiro at the 4,150-meter high El Alto Stadium, outside La Paz.

Gareca, the 67-year-old Argentinian coach who took Peru to the 2018 World Cup, told a post-game news conference he was leaving the team after a 17-match stretch that included four wins, four draws and nine losses.

Final Rounds

The South American qualifying tournament will finish in September. Uruguay and Paraguay each need one point to secure their direct spots. The Uruguayans will face Peru and Chile. The Paraguayans will take on Ecuador and Peru.

Colombia, in sixth place with 22 points, will play for its World Cup future against Bolivia and Venezuela. Bolivia will seek its first chance to play at the World Cup since 1994 against the Colombians and then Brazil. Venezuela's rivals will be Argentina and Colombia.

