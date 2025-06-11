Uruguay Vs Venezuela Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: URU 2-0 VEN At Full-Time

Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H
Uruguay Wins: 4
Venezuela Wins: 2
Draw: 5
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming Info
Where to Livestream Uruguay vs Venezuela in India?
The Uruguay vs Venezuela match can be livestreamed on the Fancode app and website from 4:30 am IST on Wednesday.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Form Guide
Uruguay: L, D, L, D, W
Venezuela: W, W, L, L, D
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon
Kick-off soon from Estadio Centenario in Montevideo as Uruguay welcome Venezuela in this vital WC Qualifier.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Jose Gimenez With Early Shot On Goal
Uruguay win their second corner of the game and as it is whipped in, Jose Gimenez stands tall to meet the ball but his header goes way wide.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: La Celeste With The Ball
As long as Venezuela look to break, La Celeste win it back and keep it in their half. It's the home team that is having the major of the possession.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: How Does The Group Look So Far
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: URU With Host Of Corners
The hosts have already won 5 corners inside 20 minutes and are looking comfortable with the ball. However, they aren't able to penetrate inside the Venezuelan defence.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: URU Unable To Break VEN Defence
With no frontline stars, Uruguay are struggling to break down Venezuelan defence and are still 0-0 in 30 minutes of action so far. Worrying times for coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT Approaching
Half-time around the corner but still no breakthrough for either side.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: URU Score
A corner whipped, and Rodrigo Aguirre makes no mistake as he buries the ball past Venezuelan goalie to give his side 1-0 lead before HT. Huge goal in the context of the Qualifiers.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT
The ref blows the whistle for the first half to end as Uruguay go into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 2nd Half Brings Goal
Giorgian de Arrascaeta has doubled Uruguay's lead against Venezuela and put them in pole position for the WC Qualifiers.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Group
The win has lifted Uruguay upto third in the table whereas Venezuela have slipped to seventh.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Substitution For Venezuela
Jefferson Savarino replaces David Martínez and on comes Inter Miami star Telasco Segovia for the injured José Martínez.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Facundo Pellistri Effort Saved
Former Man United winger Facundo Pellistri's effort is saved by Rafael Romo. Third goal for the hosts will be icing on the cake.
Uruguay Vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Full-time!
Uruguay 2-0 Venezuela
