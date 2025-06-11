World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer: Chile vs Argentina | Photo: AP/Luis Hidalgo

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers between Argentina Vs Colombia on Wednesday, June 11 (IST) at the Estadio Monumental. Argentina had already secured their qualification for the upcoming World Cup and this was another performance where they showed their never give up attitude. They were trailing 0-1 for a long time and then were reduced to 10 men but still Enzo Fernandez managed to strike late to level scores. The game thus ended in draw.

Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Welcome! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match between Argentina and Colombia.

11 Jun 2025, 04:06:08 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Will Messi Play? After missing the last international window due to injury and coming off the bench in Argentina’s narrow 1-0 win over Chile, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting lineup against Colombia. The 37-year-old’s appearance in the 57th minute on June 5 marked his first outing for the national team in 2025 and offered a timely boost ahead of another high-stakes clash. Confirming the decision, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, “Leo is going to start. We have no doubts. We hope the people enjoy him and the team.” With Messi back at the heart of the action, La Albiceleste will look to continue their dominant form and give their fans a memorable performance. However, Scaloni asserted that the team is still ready with or wothout Messi. Resd the full story here.

11 Jun 2025, 04:20:48 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming & Match Timing The Argentina Vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will be played on Wednesday, June 11 at the Estadio Monumental with kick off time set at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will not be telivised in India. Read the full story here.

11 Jun 2025, 04:26:33 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Match Officials Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benítez will take charge of the high-stakes clash between Argentina and Colombia. Though relatively inexperienced on the international stage, Benítez has handled five World Cup Qualifying matches, including Argentina’s 1-0 win over Uruguay. He will be supported by an all-Paraguayan officiating crew, with familiar faces in key roles ensuring continuity and coordination in this crucial encounter. Match Officials: Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez (PAR)

Assistant Referee 1: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR)

Assistant Referee 2: Milcíades Saldívar (PAR)

Fourth Official: Blas Romero (PAR)

VAR: Derlis López (PAR)

Assistant VAR (AVAR): Carlos Paul Benítez (PAR)

Argentina Playing XI: Martinez - Romero, Otamendi, Medina, Molina - Enzo, Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul - Almada, Alvarez, Messi



11 Jun 2025, 05:03:41 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Captain Messi Returns Lionel Messi will start for Argentina on home turf for the first time since November 2024, marking a highly anticipated return to the starting XI. The clash against Colombia not only carries significant weight in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers but also serves as Messi’s farewell appearance in front of Argentine fans before he rejoins Inter Miami for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Leo Messi warming up ahead of kickoff! 😍pic.twitter.com/aMNoJMKfsR — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 10, 2025

11 Jun 2025, 05:10:35 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Head-to-Head Argentina and Colombia have clashed 41 times in their footballing history, with Argentina enjoying the upper hand with 21 victories. Colombia have triumphed on 10 occasions, while 10 matches have ended in draws. Their most recent encounter came on September 10, 2024, during the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, where Néstor Lorenzo’s side pulled off a significant 2-1 win over the reigning world champions on home soil—adding intrigue and intensity to their upcoming rematch.

11 Jun 2025, 05:37:31 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick Off! The match kicks off in Argentina, with the hosts donning their iconic white and sky blue stripes as they line up from right to left. Colombia, clad in yellow and white, takes the opening kick and immediately looks to push forward, aiming to penetrate the final third. However, Argentina’s defence is alert from the outset, quickly intercepting the ball and shutting down the early threat to regain control of the tempo.

11 Jun 2025, 05:39:57 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL Argentina nearly open the scoring as Enzo Fernández threads a sharp ball into the box, finding Lionel Messi in space. The captain takes a composed shot, but it drifts just wide of the right post, drawing gasps from the crowd. Moments later, Daniel Muñoz of Colombia commits a heavy challenge, prompting referee Juan Benítez to blow his whistle and award Argentina a free kick, offering another opportunity for the hosts to assert pressure.

11 Jun 2025, 05:46:57 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL The midfield battle intensifies with the ball ricocheting between players like a pinball, until Argentina win a free-kick in a promising position. They take it quickly, but Colombia anticipate the move and regain possession, only for Cristian Romero to step in with a timely interception to halt the counter. Argentina are beginning to settle into a rhythm, stringing together passes and maintaining possession as they patiently probe for gaps in the Colombian defence, waiting for the right moment to launch a decisive attack.

11 Jun 2025, 05:50:16 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL Luis Díaz (Colombia) showcases his flair with a dazzling solo run, cutting inside from the flank and unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box. His shot is on target, heading toward the centre of the goal, but Argentina’s goalkeeper reacts superbly, diving to make a crucial save. Moments later, Lionel Messi delivers a dangerous cross from the resulting corner, but Colombian keeper Kevin Mier reads it perfectly and confidently punches the ball away, keeping the scoreline intact.

11 Jun 2025, 05:52:12 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL Leandro Paredes (Argentina) commits a rash challenge while trying to regain possession, prompting referee Juan Benítez to whistle for a clear foul. Colombia wastes no time and launches a swift counter-attack, with Luis Díaz charging forward into the final third. The winger dazzles with his footwork, leaving Rodrigo De Paul behind, but his effort lacks precision as the shot sails wide, missing a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

11 Jun 2025, 05:54:47 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL Deiver Machado (Colombia) finds himself in a promising position inside the box after a well-timed pass, but his shot is wildly off target. The ball flies high over the bar, wasting a good opportunity, and Argentina is awarded a goal kick.

11 Jun 2025, 05:57:16 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-0 COL Lionel Messi (Argentina) delivers a trademark curling corner into the danger area, but Colombia’s defence stays organized and clears the threat effectively. The clearance, however, falls to Julian Alvarez on the edge of the box. He unleashes a powerful low shot aiming for the bottom left corner, nearly beating Kevin Mier, who reacts sharply to produce a stunning save and keep the score level.

11 Jun 2025, 06:00:25 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Luis Diaz Scores (ARG 0-1 COL) Luis Diaz (Colombia) showcases his brilliance with a dazzling solo run, weaving past multiple defenders as he cuts into the penalty area. With composure and precision, he slots the ball into the bottom right corner, leaving Emiliano Martinez with no chance. It’s a sensational goal that puts Colombia ahead 1-0, stunning the home crowd and giving La Sele a crucial lead.

11 Jun 2025, 06:07:04 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-1 COL Argentina thought they had found the equaliser when Enzo Fernandez coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net after a quick exchange of passes. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee raised the flag for offside. A quick VAR check confirmed the decision, much to the disappointment of the home fans, and the goal was disallowed.

11 Jun 2025, 06:09:34 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-1 COL Argentina’s frustration began to show as tempers flared midway through the match. Nahuel Molina was shown a yellow card after a clumsy challenge brought down a Colombian attacker, leaving referee Juan Benítez with no hesitation in reaching for his pocket. Moments later, Enzo Fernández committed another reckless foul in midfield, prompting another whistle from Benítez as Argentina struggled to regain composure under pressure.

11 Jun 2025, 06:12:42 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG 0-1 COL Argentina showcase brilliant team chemistry with a series of short, sharp passes, maintaining control and probing for openings. Their patient build-up reflects a tactical approach, as they look to unlock Colombia’s compact defence and create a clear scoring opportunity.

11 Jun 2025, 06:24:15 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Half-time! Argentina 0-1 Colombia

11 Jun 2025, 06:39:38 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers We are back with the second half which is now underway. Argentina 0-1 Colombia

11 Jun 2025, 07:13:00 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 70' It keeps getting tougher for Argentina. They are now down to 10 men as Enzo Fernandes has been shown the exit door. He earns a red card for his foul and Argentina are at a massive disadvantage now.

11 Jun 2025, 07:29:11 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 81' GOAL! Argentina have found the equaliser. Down to 10 men and yet they have managed to find the goal that levels scores. Thiago Almada comes up with a beautiful finish to make the score 1-1 with not much time left.

11 Jun 2025, 07:30:02 am IST Argentina Vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Argentina 1-1 Colombia at Full-Time!