Brazil Vs Paraguay Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Qualify With 1-0 Win

Brazil earned their first win under new manager Carlo Ancelotti in Matchday 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on 11 June. It also helped them qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Catch highlights below

FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Brazil Training session pics: Alisson Becker
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers, Brazil Vs Paraguay: Brazil Training session | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Welcome to the highlights of Matchday 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers with Brazil in action against Paraguay on Wednesday (IST). Brazil have beaten Paraguay 1-0 and ensured their presence in the 2026 World Cup. They needed three points for a direct berth at the World Cup and they did just that to continue their streak of appearing at every single World Cup since inception.
LIVE UPDATES

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H

Previous meetings: 83

Brazil wins: 50

Draws: 21

Paraguay wins: 12

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Brazil and Paraguay will not be streamed in India.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Starting XI

Alisson (gk), Vanderson, Marquinhos (c), Alexsandro, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Martinelli, Vini Jr, Matheus Cunha.

Paraguay starting XI

Roberto Fernandez (gk), Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Villasanti, Almiron, Enciso, Sanabria.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

KICK OFF!

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

32' Half an hour has passed and both the sides are still searching for their opening goal of the night. Brazil have controlled the ball majorly so far and should have had the lead but could not take it.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

GOAL!

44' It was always coming and it has finally come just at the stroke of the half-time. Vinicius Jr fires Brazil ahead to break the deadlock.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Half-time

Brazil 1-0 Paraguay

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

60' It is still 1-0 in favour of Brazil and they continuing to dominate possession even now. There could be more goals coming from the Brazilian side.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Full-time!

Brazil 1-0 Paraguay

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Closing

We will end our coverage for the match. Thank you for following.

