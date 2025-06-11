Brazil Vs Paraguay Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Qualify With 1-0 Win

World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers, Brazil Vs Paraguay: Brazil Training session | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Welcome to the highlights of Matchday 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers with Brazil in action against Paraguay on Wednesday (IST). Brazil have beaten Paraguay 1-0 and ensured their presence in the 2026 World Cup. They needed three points for a direct berth at the World Cup and they did just that to continue their streak of appearing at every single World Cup since inception.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2025, 05:09:57 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H Previous meetings: 83 Brazil wins: 50 Draws: 21 Paraguay wins: 12

11 Jun 2025, 05:22:30 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Brazil and Paraguay will not be streamed in India.

11 Jun 2025, 05:37:36 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Starting XI Alisson (gk), Vanderson, Marquinhos (c), Alexsandro, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Martinelli, Vini Jr, Matheus Cunha. Paraguay starting XI Roberto Fernandez (gk), Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Villasanti, Almiron, Enciso, Sanabria.

11 Jun 2025, 06:18:41 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers KICK OFF!

11 Jun 2025, 06:50:00 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 32' Half an hour has passed and both the sides are still searching for their opening goal of the night. Brazil have controlled the ball majorly so far and should have had the lead but could not take it.

11 Jun 2025, 07:04:22 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers GOAL! 44' It was always coming and it has finally come just at the stroke of the half-time. Vinicius Jr fires Brazil ahead to break the deadlock.

11 Jun 2025, 07:06:36 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Half-time Brazil 1-0 Paraguay

11 Jun 2025, 07:37:19 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 60' It is still 1-0 in favour of Brazil and they continuing to dominate possession even now. There could be more goals coming from the Brazilian side.

11 Jun 2025, 08:21:25 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Full-time! Brazil 1-0 Paraguay

11 Jun 2025, 08:25:57 am IST Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 🇧🇷 Brazil have qualified for #FIFAWorldCup 26!@aramco | #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/juoUcVJZDk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2025