Brazil Vs Paraguay Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Qualify With 1-0 Win

Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H
Previous meetings: 83
Brazil wins: 50
Draws: 21
Paraguay wins: 12
Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Brazil and Paraguay will not be streamed in India.
Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA Starting XI
Alisson (gk), Vanderson, Marquinhos (c), Alexsandro, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Martinelli, Vini Jr, Matheus Cunha.
Paraguay starting XI
Roberto Fernandez (gk), Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Villasanti, Almiron, Enciso, Sanabria.
KICK OFF!
32' Half an hour has passed and both the sides are still searching for their opening goal of the night. Brazil have controlled the ball majorly so far and should have had the lead but could not take it.
GOAL!
44' It was always coming and it has finally come just at the stroke of the half-time. Vinicius Jr fires Brazil ahead to break the deadlock.
Half-time
Brazil 1-0 Paraguay
60' It is still 1-0 in favour of Brazil and they continuing to dominate possession even now. There could be more goals coming from the Brazilian side.
Full-time!
Brazil 1-0 Paraguay
Closing
We will end our coverage for the match. Thank you for following.