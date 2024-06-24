Football

Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1

Here is how you can watch Brazil Vs Costa Rica Group D, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other parts of the world

Brazil football team players. Photo: X/ @BrasilEdition
Copa America hopefuls Brazil return to action on Tuesday, June 25 (IST) at SoFi Stadium facing Costa Rica in their opening match. Fresh off a four-game unbeaten streak, the Selecao are heavy favorites to claim victory and continue their march towards the title they narrowly missed last time around. (More Football News)

Boasting a thrilling win over Mexico and a draw against the USA, Brazil heads into Copa America with a strong showing in friendlies. Endrick even snatched a last-minute winner against Mexico.

However, Costa Rica ain't a pushover. They've secured two convincing wins in World Cup qualifiers, including a dominant 4-0 victory in their opener, making for an interesting clash of form.

Brazil Vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head Records

Brazil got an upper hand in H2H record against Costa Rica and as they won 10 out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Costa Rica's clinched victory in one.

Here is how you can watch Brazil Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game in India and in other places of the world.

When to watch Brazil Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game?

The Brazil Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game will be played on on Tuesday, June 25 at SoFi Stadium at 6:30am IST.

Where to watch Brazil Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Brazil

  • Goalkeepers: 1- Alisson (Liverpool), 12 - Bento (Athletico Paranaense), 23 - Rafael (São Paulo).

  • Defenders: 2 - Danilo (Juventus), 13 - Yan Couto (Girona), 16 - Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), 6 - Wendell (Porto), 17 - Beraldo (PSG), 3 - Éder Militão (Real Madrid), 14 - Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), 4 - Marquinhos (PSG), 25 - Bremer (Juventus).

  • Midfielders: 19 - Andreas Pereira (Fulham), 5 - Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), 18 - Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), 15 - João Gomes (Wolverhampton), 8 - Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), 24 - Éderson (Atalanta).

  • Forwards: 9 - Endrick (Palmeiras), 21 - Evanilson (Porto), 22 - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), 11 - Raphinha (Barcelona), 10 - Rodrygo (Real Madrid), 20 - Savinho (Girona), 7 - Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), 26 - Pepê (Porto).

Costa Rica

  • Goalkeepers: 1 - Kevin Chamorro (Saprissa), 23 - Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza), 18 - Aarón Cruz (Herediano).

  • Defenders 5 - Fernán Faerrón (Herediano), 6 - Julio Cascante (Austin FC), 2 - Gerald Taylor (Saprissa), 15 - Francisco Calvo (Juárez), 4 - Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), 8 - Joseph Mora (Saprissa), 22 - Haxzel Quirós (Herediano), 3 - Jeyland Mitchell (Alajuelense), 25 - Yeison Molina (Guanacasteca), 26 - Douglas Sequeira (Saprissa).

  • Midfielders: 10 - Brandon Aguilera (Bristol Rovers), 14 - Orlando Galo (Herediano), 20 - Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo), 11 - Ariel Lassister (CF Montreal), 13 - Jefferson Brenes (Saprissa), 16 - Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United).

  • Forwards: 9 - Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscou), 12 - Joel Campbell (Alajuelense), 7 - Anthony Contreras (Pafos), 19 - Kenneth Vargas (Hearts), 21 - Álvaro Zamora (Aris), 24 - Andy Rojas (Herediano),17 - Warren Madrigal (Saprissa).

