Football

BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Colombia Stalemate Brazil, Advance To Quarters; Selecao Meet Uruguay

Colombia team plays Panama in a quarterfinal on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona, while Brazil fell into what appears to be a more difficult game against Uruguay later that night at Las Vegas

| Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil national football team will have their hands full at Copa America 2024. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
info_icon

Daniel Munoz scored the tying goal in first-half stoppage time, and Colombia won its first-round group at the Copa America with a 1-1 draw against Brazil that extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. (More Football News)

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas saved Brazil's final chance on a shot by Andreas Pereira in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Colombia team plays Panama in a quarterfinal on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona, while Brazil fell into what appears to be a more difficult game against Uruguay later that night at Las Vegas.

Los Cafeteros, who finished with seven points to Brazil's five, had back-to-back scoring chances in the 84th minute but couldn't capitalize.

Brazil went ahead in the 12th minute when Raphinha launched a left-footed free kick into the upper right corner of the net just above the outstretched hand of Vargas.

The Brazilian winger jumped and pumped his fist as the seasoned Selecao struck first on a blazing-hot night at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Netherlands Ntional Football Team. - X | UEFA Euro 2024
ROM 0-3 NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Crush Romania To Reach Quarterfinals After 16 Years

BY Associated Press

Players put on an entertaining show in the Group D finale, with Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes calling Colombia “a stone in our shoe” in the lead up to Tuesday.

What was expected to be a tense, physical, foul-filled match more than lived up to that hype featuring five yellow cards as a sea of jerseys the same color representing both countries packed the seats — once the fans finally got inside, that is. Some scanning equipment became very hot and slowed down the process.

A crowd of 70,971 attended the game, and the 24 group-stage games drew 1,115,400 for an average of 46,475.

The Bay Area is facing an excessive heat warning and the temperature at kickoff was 98 degrees — though about half the field on one sideline was shaded.

In the eighth minute, James Rodríguez had Colombia's best early chance when he hit the bar on a left-footed shot on a direct free kick from outside the penalty area He had another shot in the 16th that sailed high.

The midfielder has three assists this tournament for Los Cafeteros. He turns 33 on July 12.

Brazil, a team so accustomed to chasing championships in this event, faces a tougher road without a win against Colombia.

The Selecao have captured Copa titles nine times and were runner-up in the 2021 tournament.

Colombia already had secured its spot in the quarterfinal round and has a 26-match unbeaten streak — including a 5-1 victory against the U.S. in a pre-tournament friendly, while Brazil then settled for a 1-1 draw with the Americans four days later in another tune up.

Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 last year in the South American qualifiers and their first meeting since three matchups in 2021, when Brazil topped Colombia 2-1 in the Copa America.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  2. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  4. Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained
  5. India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  3. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
  5. Copa America 2024 Golden Boot Race: Lautaro Martinez Leading The Charge, Can Darwin Nunez Catch Up?
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  3. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  4. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. Medvedev Vs Muller, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 5 Rallies To Comeback Win Over French - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Killed People In Hathras Stampede, Says Autopsy
  2. Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'
  4. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  5. Assam: 11 Wild Animals Killed As Floods Leave Kaziranga Park Deluged
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  2. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  3. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  2. In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia
  3. From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July
  4. Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest
  5. 'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy
  6. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  7. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here Are The Pop Stars Likely To Perform At The Bash
  8. Sports News July 3 Highlights: Euro, Copa America QFs Confirmed; Indian Team Leaves Barbados