Marcus Tavernier scored as Cherries secured their first win of this season
Wolves still winless in two PL games
Andoni Iraola's side have lost key players this campaign
Bournemouth picked up their first league win of the season after they defeated 10-man Wolves 1-0.
The Cherries had produced a fine display against defending champions Liverpool at Anfield and made a fast start here, going ahead after just four minutes as Marcus Tavernier thumped an effort home via a deflection from Emmanuel Agbadou.
Wolves struggled to create chances throughout the match, and their task was made a lot tougher in the second half as Toti Gomes was given a red card for a last-man foul on Evanilson.
Bournemouth's wastefulness in front of goal led to a nervy finish, but they held on for the three points which takes them into the top half.
Wolves move down to 19th in the table, with only West Ham below them on goal difference.
Data Debrief: Familiar early season slump from Wolves
Following today's defeat, Wolves have now lost their first two matches of the league season for the fourth time in five seasons, with the sole exception being the 2022/23 campaign when they picked up one point.
Semenyo added an assist to his brace on the opening day and now has 30 Premier League goal involvements, which is the joint-third most by a Ghanaian player in the competition alongside Andre Ayew, only behind Jeffrey Schlupp (36) and Jordan Ayew (67).
Wolves were forced to play nearly all the second half with 10 men after Toti's dismissal, and that follows a familiar theme between these two sides, with four of the last five matches featuring a red card.