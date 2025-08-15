Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits the club are “not where we want to be” in terms of transfer activity
The summer has seen key departures, including Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, Ilya Zabarnyi to PSG, and Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid
Bournemouth play champions Liverpool in their English Premier League 2025-26 opener
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola acknowledges the club are “not where we want to be” in terms of incoming transfers.
It has been a busy summer for the Cherries, but mostly in terms of outgoings.
Milos Kerkez joined Premier League champions Liverpool, while centre-backs Ilya Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen left for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid respectively.
Bournemouth have signed Bafode Diakite to bolster the middle of their defence, while Adrien Truffert has been brought in from Rennes to replace Kerkez.
Iraola’s side finished ninth in the league last season and were just nine points off the European places.
Ahead of their Premier League opener against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, Iraola admitted the club need to bring in more players. The Spaniard also said Diakite could make his Cherries debut on Friday, despite only being unveiled on Wednesday.
“It's not about [us taking] the next step, it's about preparing for the next season,” said Iraola.
“We are not where we want to be but there have been a lot of changes and when the transfer market ends, there will have been some important movements.
“I hope we can adjust and do it quickly so that we can focus for the beginning of the season.
“We are the first game and a lot of people will be watching us. It will be a big game. It's going to be a good test for us and a place where we can see where we are at.
“[Diakite] has trained for two days [and is] physically ready to go. If not tomorrow then, [he will play] next week.”