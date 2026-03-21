Manchester United To Lodge Complaint Over Refereeing Decisions After Bournemouth Draw

Summary of this article
Manchester United were angered by three major penalty decisions during the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth
Amad Diallo denied a spot-kick, Harry Maguire sent off for a similar foul, and Bournemouth awarded a late equaliser
Interim coach Michael Carrick called the officiating “baffling” and Fernandes questioned why VAR did not intervene
Manchester United are set to file a formal complaint with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for alleged inconsistent refereeing decisions in their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Friday.
The Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, will reportedly seek clarification from referees’ chief Howard Webb after a series of controversial penalty decisions left United frustrated away at Vitality Stadium.
Penalty Decisions Frustrate Man United
Manchester United’s anger stems from three big penalty calls during the match. The Red Devils were awarded one spot-kick, denied another they felt was clear, and then conceded a penalty late in the game.
The first moment came when United led 1-0, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ earlier spot-kick. Winger Amad Diallo appeared to be pulled back inside the penalty area by Adrien Truffert. However, referee Stuart Attwell waved play on, despite fervent appeals for a penalty by the visitors.
Later in the 78th minute, with United leading 2-1, Harry Maguire was sent off for pulling back Evanilson inside the box. Bournemouth were awarded a penalty, which Eli Junior Kroupi converted to level the score.
The contrasting nature of the referee’s decisions, with Diallo being denied a penalty for a challenge similar to the one for which Maguire was sent off, triggered a wave of anger among the United players and staff.
Carric, Fernandes Blast ‘Astonishing’ Refereeing
Man United’s interim head coach, Michael Carrick, did not hold back in his post-match assessment, describing the officiating as “baffling”.
“My first (thought) is he (referee) definitely got one of them wrong, because he’s given one penalty for the same thing that he’s not given one as a two-armed grab,” Carrick said. “So the Matheus Cunha one, he gives, the second one on Amad he doesn’t, which is, I think, almost identical.”
“Massive moment and I don’t understand how you can give one and not the other – it’s crazy. It’s as obvious as you can get,” he added. “It’s clear, if that’s what he believes is a penalty to start with, then the second one has to be … And then the goal and after that it was chaos. It’s astonishing.”
“I think we could have gone 2-0 up, and then we ended up conceding a goal, not getting a penalty and then we get a penalty against, where more or less it’s the same situation as Amad,” captain Bruno Fernandes said.
“I know it’s difficult for the referee to give two penalties in the same game for the same team, but what I don’t understand is why VAR doesn’t get involved in that situation.”
Meanwhile, Bournemouth twice came from behind to seal a thrilling 2-2 draw. Fernandes’ penalty after the hour mark was cancelled by Ryan Christie just six minutes later. James Hill then scored an own goal in the 71st minute, but Kroupi’s 81st-minute penalty restored parity.
Despite dropping points, Manchester United remained in third place in the English Premier League table, while Bournemouth remained in the bottom half with 42 points.