Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth, EPL 2025-26: Red Card Blow For Red Devils As Kroupi Earns Cherries A Point

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (5) is sent off during a Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Bournemouth, England. AP/Photo Andrew Matthews

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (5) is sent off during a Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Bournemouth, England. AP/Photo Andrew Matthews