Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth, EPL 2025-26: Red Card Blow For Red Devils As Kroupi Earns Cherries A Point

The penalty decision by the referee left Manchester Uniter manager Michael Carrick fuming as he slammed the officials after the match for not being consisting in their decisions

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Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth, EPL 2025-26
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (5) is sent off during a Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Bournemouth, England. AP/Photo Andrew Matthews
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ryan Christie equalised for the hosts after Bruno Fernandes got United ahead in the game

  • James Hill's self-goal again got the Red Devils ahead in the game

  • However, Harry Magruire's foul in the penalty area caused the visitor's 2 points as Kroupi converted penalty into goal to save the day for hosts

Bruno Fernandes got a goal and an assist and Harry Maguire marked his return to the England squad by getting a red card as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dull first half, Fernandes, so often United’s saviour, put the visitor ahead from the penalty spot an hour in. Ryan Christie equalized for Bournemouth with a perfectly executed low shot six minutes later.

Fernandes’ in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by James Hill under pressure from Maguire at the far post.

Then with 12 minutes remaining Maguire — who hours earlier was named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan — was red-carded for bringing down Evanilson in the box.

Teenage Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

The home side threw everything at its more illustrious visitor during a frantic final push but could not get a winner. Instead, it was a fifth consecutive draw for the Cherries, whose unbeaten run clicked on to 11 matches.

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“I’m happy for the performance — it’s a decent point always when you face United," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "But in the big picture it’s five draws in a row. It doesn’t give you a lot in the standings. Probably, especially at the end, we were looking for a win.”

Bournemouth was 10th in the table.

United remained in third place, six points behind Manchester City, but captain Fernandes could not hide his disappointment at not taking all three points.

“We were in front two times, we gave it away,” he said.

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