Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy headed an 83rd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over St Pauli on Friday, provisionally taking them fourth in the Bundesliga table. (More Sports News)
Guinea international Guirassy headed in a cross at the far post to clinch the points five minutes after Eric Smith silenced the home crowd with a stunning 30-yard equaliser.
Dortmund, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, took a deserved lead through Ramy Bensebaini's looping header two minutes before the break.
They should have scored again with Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen spurning glaring chances, but instead it was the visitors who struck with Smith's 30-yard blockbuster in the 78th minute.
Guirassy, however, had the final say, heading in a cross from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens for his fourth goal of the campaign to lift Nuri Sahin's side to 13 points.
Leaders Bayern Munich, on 14, face Stuttgart on Saturday while RB Leipzig, also on 14, travel to Mainz.
Data Debrief: Guirassy takes his chance
No player in the Bundesliga has had chances with an expected goals (xG) value matching Guirassy's 4.42 so far this season.
He fired off six shots worth 1.66 xG – both game-high figures – on Friday, finally getting his reward when he nodded Bynoe-Gittens' cross past Nikola Vasilj.
Only Stuttgart (five) have bettered BVB's tally of four goals in the final 15 minutes of second halves in the Bundesliga this campaign.