Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Kasper Hogh Outclasses Returning Haaland In Stunning Upset

Bodo/Glimt shocked Manchester City 3-1 at Aspmyra
Kasper Hogh scored a quick first-half brace
Rodri’s red card ended City’s comeback hopes
Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City with a deserved 3-1 Champions League triumph, with Kasper Hogh scoring twice to outclass Erling Haaland on his return to his native Norway.
Pep Guardiola's side had Rodri sent off after he committed two bookable offences in the space of 53 seconds just after the hour mark, but by that point, City were already 3-1 down and arguably fortunate to still be in the contest.
Hogh applied the finishing touch to two Ole Didrik Blomberg crosses in the first half, and Jens Petter Hauge then scored a sensational third goal from distance in the 58th minute.
Rayan Cherki pulled one back almost immediately, but City's hopes of a comeback were dashed by Rodri's dismissal, and Bodo could have won more handsomely.
Kjetil Knutsen's hosts looked lively from the first whistle and stunned their illustrious visitors with a quickfire double midway through the first half.
In the 22nd minute, Hogh showed tremendous awareness to flick the ball into the path of Blomberg before continuing his run into the area and meeting his team-mate's cross with a downward header, which squeezed beyond Gianluigi Donnaruma.
And Hogh had his second goal only 119 seconds later, side-footing home with confidence after Blomberg dispossessed Max Alleyne and supplied another cross from the right.
With City's defence all at sea, Hogh passed up two chances to clinch his hat-trick before half-time, while Haaland misfired at the other end – he failed to get a toe on Rodri's downward header and turned Nico O'Reilly's centre past the near post.
That pattern continued after the interval as Hogh's chipped finish was chalked off for offside, though Bodo got their third goal when Hauge slalomed through City's midfield and arced a tremendous strike into the top-right corner.
Cherki quickly reduced City's deficit to two goals following some neat footwork from O'Reilly, but when Rodri unfairly stopped two counter-attacks in less than a minute, he was given his marching orders, and Bodo could assume further control.
Hogh had another goal disallowed for offside, and Donnarumma denied Andreas Helmersen as Bodo cruised to victory, keeping their hopes of a play-off place alive while denting City's bid for a top-eight finish.
Data Debrief: Haaland misfires as Hogh shines
Coming into this game, Haaland had scored more Champions League goals (55 in 54 games) than all Norwegian teams combined since the 2000-01 season (48 in 42).
He was looking to become the first Norwegian player to score against a Norwegian team in the competition, but instead, he was limited to just 14 touches, having also struggled in Saturday's derby defeat to Manchester United.
His opposite number, Hogh, meanwhile, became just the second player to score multiple goals for a Norwegian side against English opponents in the Champions League, after Hauge did so versus Tottenham earlier this season.
His first two goals arrived inside 24 minutes, the earliest any player has netted a Champions League brace against City since Son Heung-min for Spurs in April 2019 (10 minutes).
Bodo were fully deserving of their result, having applied more high pressures in the first half (271) than any team in the first 45 minutes of a Champions League match this season.
They also became just the sixth team to ever take a three-goal lead against City in the Champions League, after Bayern Munich (in October 2013), Barcelona (October 2016), Liverpool (April 2018), Sporting CP (November 2024) and Real Madrid (Feb 2025).