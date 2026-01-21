Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Kasper Hogh Outclasses Returning Haaland In Stunning Upset

Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City 3-1 at Aspmyra as Kasper Høgh starred with a brace, while Rodri’s red card sealed City’s Champions League misery tonight again

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League
Kasper Hogh scored Bodo/Glimt's first two goals and had two more disallowed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bodo/Glimt shocked Manchester City 3-1 at Aspmyra

  • Kasper Hogh scored a quick first-half brace

  • Rodri’s red card ended City’s comeback hopes

Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City with a deserved 3-1 Champions League triumph, with Kasper Hogh scoring twice to outclass Erling Haaland on his return to his native Norway.

Pep Guardiola's side had Rodri sent off after he committed two bookable offences in the space of 53 seconds just after the hour mark, but by that point, City were already 3-1 down and arguably fortunate to still be in the contest.

Hogh applied the finishing touch to two Ole Didrik Blomberg crosses in the first half, and Jens Petter Hauge then scored a sensational third goal from distance in the 58th minute.

Rayan Cherki pulled one back almost immediately, but City's hopes of a comeback were dashed by Rodri's dismissal, and Bodo could have won more handsomely. 

Kjetil Knutsen's hosts looked lively from the first whistle and stunned their illustrious visitors with a quickfire double midway through the first half. 

In the 22nd minute, Hogh showed tremendous awareness to flick the ball into the path of Blomberg before continuing his run into the area and meeting his team-mate's cross with a downward header, which squeezed beyond Gianluigi Donnaruma.

And Hogh had his second goal only 119 seconds later, side-footing home with confidence after Blomberg dispossessed Max Alleyne and supplied another cross from the right.

Related Content
Related Content

With City's defence all at sea, Hogh passed up two chances to clinch his hat-trick before half-time, while Haaland misfired at the other end – he failed to get a toe on Rodri's downward header and turned Nico O'Reilly's centre past the near post.

That pattern continued after the interval as Hogh's chipped finish was chalked off for offside, though Bodo got their third goal when Hauge slalomed through City's midfield and arced a tremendous strike into the top-right corner.

Cherki quickly reduced City's deficit to two goals following some neat footwork from O'Reilly, but when Rodri unfairly stopped two counter-attacks in less than a minute, he was given his marching orders, and Bodo could assume further control.

Hogh had another goal disallowed for offside, and Donnarumma denied Andreas Helmersen as Bodo cruised to victory, keeping their hopes of a play-off place alive while denting City's bid for a top-eight finish.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Haaland misfires as Hogh shines 

Coming into this game, Haaland had scored more Champions League goals (55 in 54 games) than all Norwegian teams combined since the 2000-01 season (48 in 42). 

He was looking to become the first Norwegian player to score against a Norwegian team in the competition, but instead, he was limited to just 14 touches, having also struggled in Saturday's derby defeat to Manchester United.

His opposite number, Hogh, meanwhile, became just the second player to score multiple goals for a Norwegian side against English opponents in the Champions League, after Hauge did so versus Tottenham earlier this season.

His first two goals arrived inside 24 minutes, the earliest any player has netted a Champions League brace against City since Son Heung-min for Spurs in April 2019 (10 minutes).

Bodo were fully deserving of their result, having applied more high pressures in the first half (271) than any team in the first 45 minutes of a Champions League match this season. 
They also became just the sixth team to ever take a three-goal lead against City in the Champions League, after Bayern Munich (in October 2013), Barcelona (October 2016), Liverpool (April 2018), Sporting CP (November 2024) and Real Madrid (Feb 2025).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  2. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  3. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic, Australian Open: Japanese Survives First-Round Scare To Win Three-Setter

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  4. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  2. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  3. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. The Problematic Judgement in the Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Bangladesh Tribunal Defers Verdict Against Eight Policemen Over 2024 Protest Killings

  5. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins