Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City, Champions League: Kasper Hogh Brace Helps Hosts Beat Cityzens
Bodo/Glimt produced one of the most stunning upsets in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 history with a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the Aspmyra Stadion, marking their first-ever win in the competition. Kasper Høgh opened the scoring with a quick brace inside the first half, capitalising on City’s defensive errors, and Jens Petter Hauge added a superb third as the home side took control. Although Rayan Cherki pulled one back for the Cityzens, the comeback fizzled when Rodri was sent off for two quick bookings, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side to finish the match with ten men. The result dealt a blow to City’s hopes of automatic qualification while delivering a historic night for Bodo/Glimt.
