Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City, Champions League: Kasper Hogh Brace Helps Hosts Beat Cityzens

Bodo/Glimt produced one of the most stunning upsets in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 history with a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the Aspmyra Stadion, marking their first-ever win in the competition. Kasper Høgh opened the scoring with a quick brace inside the first half, capitalising on City’s defensive errors, and Jens Petter Hauge added a superb third as the home side took control. Although Rayan Cherki pulled one back for the Cityzens, the comeback fizzled when Rodri was sent off for two quick bookings, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side to finish the match with ten men. The result dealt a blow to City’s hopes of automatic qualification while delivering a historic night for Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester City's Rodri is shown a red card by referee Sven Jablonski during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Jens Petter Hauge
Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, and Glimt's Jostein Gundersen battle for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Sondre Brunstad Fet
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, and Glimt's Sondre Brunstad Fet battle for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after letting in a goal during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Kasper Hogh
Glimt's Kasper Hogh celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Kasper Hogh
Glimt's Kasper Hogh celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Kasper Hogh
Glimt's Kasper Hogh, left, scores during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right and Glimt's Nikita Haikin battle for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, center, and Glimt's Patrick Berg battle for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
