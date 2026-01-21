Man City Players To Refund Fans After Champions League Upset Against Bodo/Glimt

Manchester City’s players will reimburse supporters who travelled to Norway for their UEFA Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt, with the squad apologising for an “embarrassing” performance in freezing conditions

Associated Press
Manchester City players refund fans UEFA Champions League 2025-26 bodo-glimt loss
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, and head coach Pep Guardiola, right, applaud the crowd after the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Photo: NTB/Mats Torbergsen via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City slumped to a shock 3-1 Champions League loss against Bodo/Glimt

  • Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Rodri confirmed the players will refund tickets for fans

  • 374 Man City supporters travelled to the Arctic Circle to witness the shock loss

Manchester City’s players will refund ticket costs for fans who traveled to Norway for the team’s shocking 3-1 loss to tiny Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

City striker Erling Haaland apologized immediately after Tuesday’s game for City’s performance, saying it was “embarrassing.”

Haaland is in a captains’ group also containing Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri, and they said in a joint statement Wednesday that the players will reimburse the 374 supporters who made the long journey to Bodø, which is located north of the Arctic Circle.

“Our supporters mean everything to us,” the statement read. “We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

“We also recognize that it was a lot of traveling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who traveled to Bodo is the least we can do.”

Published At:
