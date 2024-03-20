Blow For Real Madrid: Injured Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Set For Prolonged Absence

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set for more time on the sidelines after suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee. (More Football News)
The 31-year-old Belgium stopper has already missed most of Real’s campaign so far as they challenge for the LaLiga title and the Champions League after enduring an anterior cruciate ligament injury last August.
Courtois now looks set for an extended lay-off, reported to be in the region of six weeks, ruling him out of Belgium’s friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and England across the next seven days and possibly both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.
Advertisement
A statement published on realmadrid.com on Tuesday afternoon read: “After the tests carried out today on Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus in his right knee. The injury occurred during today’s training session.”
In Courtois’ absence, Andriy Lunin has established himself between the sticks for league leaders Real this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are eight points clear of fierce rivals and reigning Spanish champions Barcelona with nine games remaining.