Champions League 2025: Benfica Survive Florentino Red Card To Draw Fenerbahce First Leg

Fenerbahce were unable to capitalise on Florentino's second-half red card as they played out a goalless draw with Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.
Florentino was dismissed in the 71st minute for an accumulation of two yellow cards in the space of 138 seconds, but Benfica held firm in his absence in Istanbul.
It leaves the tie finely poised heading into the second leg, which takes place next Wednesday in Lisbon.
A lacklustre first-half ended with visiting goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin making two vital saves to deny Youssef En-Nesyri's header and Jayden Oosterwolde's strike from distance.
But Fenerbahce were given a lifeline 19 minutes from time when Florentino first fouled Sebastian Szymanski before pulling back Talisca, resulting in his sending off.
En-Nesyri thought he had snatched the win late on when he headed home after Talisca's strike had been fumbled onto the crossbar, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt appear set for a maiden first-stage appearance in Europe's elite competition after thrashing Sturm Graz 5-0 in their first-leg encounter.
The Norwegian champions, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2024-25 before losing to Tottenham, put on a five-star showing at Aspmyra Stadion.
Bodo/Glimt made the perfect start to the game, with two goals in 10 minutes from Kasper Hogh and Odin Bjortuft putting them in cruise control in the tie.
Ulrik Saltnes' smart finish put his team three goals ahead in the 25th minute, before Hakon Evjen all but sealed the result nine minutes after the restart.
Sturm Graz's misery was compounded 11 minutes from time when William Boving turned into his own net, leaving them an uphill task in next week's second leg.
It is also all square between Basel and Copenhagen in their qualifying tie after playing out a 1-1 draw at St. Jakob-Park.
Xherdan Shaqiri's 14th-minute penalty handed Basel the lead after Rodrigo Huescas had fouled Albian Ajeti inside the area.
But Copenhagen restored parity through Gabriel Pereira in first-half stoppage time, with Basel also seeing Jonas Adjetey sent off eight minutes from time for two yellow cards.
Data Debrief: Mourinho's Men Blunted At Home
After putting on an emphatic showing of attacking brilliance against Feyenoord to reach this stage of qualifying, Fenerbahce flattered to deceive on Wednesday.
Indeed, they registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.34 from their 13 attempts, matching the tally produced by their opponents, who had four fewer shots (nine).
The same could not be said for Bodo/Glimt, who outperformed their 1.92 xG by 3.08 against Sturm Graz, with Jens Petter Hauge at the centre of their triumph.
Indeed, Hauge, who returned to the club in January on loan, ended the match with two assists, along with team-high totals for dribbles (seven) and total duels (18), while only Patrick Berg (four) created more chances than the Norwegian (three).