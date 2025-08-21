Champions League 2025: Benfica Survive Florentino Red Card To Draw Fenerbahce First Leg

Champions League: Florentino was sent off in the 71st minute after picking up two yellow cards within just 138 seconds, but Benfica stood their ground in his absence in Istanbul

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Florentino
Benfica's Florentino was sent off against Fenerbahce
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fenerbahce played a draw against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off

  • Florentino was dismissed in the 71st minute for an accumulation of two yellow cards

  • Fenerbahce were unable to capitalise on Florentino's red card

Fenerbahce were unable to capitalise on Florentino's second-half red card as they played out a goalless draw with Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

Florentino was dismissed in the 71st minute for an accumulation of two yellow cards in the space of 138 seconds, but Benfica held firm in his absence in Istanbul. 

It leaves the tie finely poised heading into the second leg, which takes place next Wednesday in Lisbon. 

A lacklustre first-half ended with visiting goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin making two vital saves to deny Youssef En-Nesyri's header and Jayden Oosterwolde's strike from distance. 

But Fenerbahce were given a lifeline 19 minutes from time when Florentino first fouled Sebastian Szymanski before pulling back Talisca, resulting in his sending off. 

En-Nesyri thought he had snatched the win late on when he headed home after Talisca's strike had been fumbled onto the crossbar, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt appear set for a maiden first-stage appearance in Europe's elite competition after thrashing Sturm Graz 5-0 in their first-leg encounter. 

The Norwegian champions, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2024-25 before losing to Tottenham, put on a five-star showing at Aspmyra Stadion. 

Bodo/Glimt made the perfect start to the game, with two goals in 10 minutes from Kasper Hogh and Odin Bjortuft putting them in cruise control in the tie.

Ulrik Saltnes' smart finish put his team three goals ahead in the 25th minute, before Hakon Evjen all but sealed the result nine minutes after the restart. 

Sturm Graz's misery was compounded 11 minutes from time when William Boving turned into his own net, leaving them an uphill task in next week's second leg. 

It is also all square between Basel and Copenhagen in their qualifying tie after playing out a 1-1 draw at St. Jakob-Park. 

Xherdan Shaqiri's 14th-minute penalty handed Basel the lead after Rodrigo Huescas had fouled Albian Ajeti inside the area.

But Copenhagen restored parity through Gabriel Pereira in first-half stoppage time, with Basel also seeing Jonas Adjetey sent off eight minutes from time for two yellow cards. 

Data Debrief: Mourinho's Men Blunted At Home

After putting on an emphatic showing of attacking brilliance against Feyenoord to reach this stage of qualifying, Fenerbahce flattered to deceive on Wednesday. 

Indeed, they registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.34 from their 13 attempts, matching the tally produced by their opponents, who had four fewer shots (nine). 

The same could not be said for Bodo/Glimt, who outperformed their 1.92 xG by 3.08 against Sturm Graz, with Jens Petter Hauge at the centre of their triumph. 

Indeed, Hauge, who returned to the club in January on loan, ended the match with two assists, along with team-high totals for dribbles (seven) and total duels (18), while only Patrick Berg (four) created more chances than the Norwegian (three). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan