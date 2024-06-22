Belgium Vs Romania Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

A cloud of doubt hangs over Belgium's Euro campaign. Despite projecting a calm facade after their opening defeat, worries simmer about a potential second consecutive group stage exit as they face Romania on Sunday, June 23 (IST) at Cologne Stadium. (More Football News)
Beaten by Slovakia in their opening match, Belgium find themselves in a tricky spot in Group E. They'll need to turn things around quickly against a confident Romania, who shocked Ukraine with a 3-0 win on Monday.
Euro 2024 witnessed a giant tumble in its opening act! Ranked a massive 42 places below Belgium, Slovakia stunned the world with a narrow 1-0 victory. Ivan Schranz's early goal (7th minute) proved to be the difference maker, leaving a star-studded Belgium side frustrated and searching for answers. This unexpected result has thrown Group E wide open!
Can the tables turn in Cologne? After a shocking defeat, last on the group E table, Belgium will be desperate to bounce back against Group E toppers Romania.
Here are all the details about Belgium Vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match Live Streaming
When to watch Belgium Vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
The Belgium Vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will be played at Cologne Stadium on on Sunday, June 23 at 12:30AM IST.
Where to watch Belgium Vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.