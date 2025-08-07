Bayern Munich face Tottenham Hotspur in a club friendly match on 7 August 2025.
Find out when and where the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match is being played.
Find out where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match live on TV and online in India.
Bayern Munich face Tottenham Hotspur in a club friendly match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, 7 August 2025, in a fixture that will serve as the final pre-season outing for both sides ahead of the start of the English Premier League and German Bundesliga 2025-26 seasons.
The upcoming match is only Bayern Munich’s second pre-season fixture. The Bundesliga champions returned from their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final exit with a clinical 2-1 win over Lyon last weekend, with Michael Olise scoring both goals.
In his first full season in charge, Vincent Kompany will be without midfielder Jamal Musiala, who suffered a serious injury during the match against PSG in the Club World Cup. With Luis Diaz signed from Liverpool, all eyes will be on striker Harry Kane, who scored 36 goals last season.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will have the last chance to fine-tune their tactics during the match against Bayern before they head off to the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG next week in Udine.
Following a disappointing 17th-place finish under Ange Postecoglou, new manager Thomas Frank has been given the mandate by CEO Daniel Levy to challenge for the Premier League title “as soon as possible”.
The Danish boss will be without the legendary Son Heung-min, who left Spurs after a decade to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side LAFC. With a number of players nursing knocks from their pre-season tour of Asia, Spurs will likely field a heavily-rotated side against Bayern.
Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match being played?
The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 10:00 PM IST.
Where is the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match being played?
The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the FC Bayern.tv Plus and SpursPlay platforms in India.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.