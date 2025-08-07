Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendlies: Find out when and where to watch the pre-season club friendly match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Friendly Match Luis Diaz pre-match training X
Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Friendly Match: Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz in training ahead of the club friendly match. | Photo: X/FCBayernEN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich face Tottenham Hotspur in a club friendly match on 7 August 2025.

  • Find out when and where the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match is being played.

  • Find out where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match live on TV and online in India.

Bayern Munich face Tottenham Hotspur in a club friendly match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, 7 August 2025, in a fixture that will serve as the final pre-season outing for both sides ahead of the start of the English Premier League and German Bundesliga 2025-26 seasons.

The upcoming match is only Bayern Munich’s second pre-season fixture. The Bundesliga champions returned from their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final exit with a clinical 2-1 win over Lyon last weekend, with Michael Olise scoring both goals.

In his first full season in charge, Vincent Kompany will be without midfielder Jamal Musiala, who suffered a serious injury during the match against PSG in the Club World Cup. With Luis Diaz signed from Liverpool, all eyes will be on striker Harry Kane, who scored 36 goals last season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will have the last chance to fine-tune their tactics during the match against Bayern before they head off to the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG next week in Udine.

Following a disappointing 17th-place finish under Ange Postecoglou, new manager Thomas Frank has been given the mandate by CEO Daniel Levy to challenge for the Premier League title “as soon as possible”.

The Danish boss will be without the legendary Son Heung-min, who left Spurs after a decade to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side LAFC. With a number of players nursing knocks from their pre-season tour of Asia, Spurs will likely field a heavily-rotated side against Bayern.

Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details

When is the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match live online in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the FC Bayern.tv Plus and SpursPlay platforms in India.

Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance