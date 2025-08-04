Thomas Frank Expected To Win English Premier League Title ‘As Soon As Possible’, Says Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy previously sacked manager Ange Postecoglou, who won Tottenham Hotspur their first trophy in 17 years after lifting the UEFA Europa league title

Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank
File photo of Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank during the pre-season Asia tour. Photo: File
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed he expects Thomas Frank to win the Premier League “as soon as possible”.

Despite ending their 17-year wait for a trophy with victory in the Europa League final in May, Levy made the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou after they finished 17th in the league.

Postecoglou was replaced by Frank ahead of Spurs’ pre-season campaign, where they have avoided defeat in five matches (two wins, three draws).

The former Brentford boss managed to oversee a mood-lifting win over Arsenal in Hong Kong during that run, while they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs have also strengthened for the 2025-26 season, adding Joao Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus and Luka Vuskovic to their squad while signing former loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso on permanent deals.

Although Levy said there is no pressure on Frank to deliver the league title this season, he did admit that could change sooner rather than later.

“Whenever you appoint a coach, you always believe it's right. You need a lot of ingredients for it to be right,” Levy told The Overlap.

“Thomas is a highly intelligent individual, with a fantastic way about him in terms of communication.

“I think he will be great at both developing young players and older players and making them better. He gets the style of football we want to play.

“He understands Rome wasn't built in a day. We haven't said to him that we want to win the Premier League this year.

“[We want to win the league] As soon as possible, but no pressure. We just want to compete at the highest level.

“We've been in 16 or 17 semi-finals, we've been in six or seven finals and we haven't won enough.

“We need to use that [Europa League] as a springboard to keep winning. That's what it's all about. We've won two trophies in the last 20-plus years.”

