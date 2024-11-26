Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Salzburg: Xabi Alonso's Injury Concerns Growing Amid Fixture Congestion

French striker Martin Terrier joined Leverkusen's long injury list when he fractured his right forearm during their 5-2 comeback win over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Jeremie Frimpong also had to go off before half-time

Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Salzburg
Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong went off injured against Heidenheim
Xabi Alonso stressed that he needs all of his players to compete in Bayer Leverkusen's packed schedule, with Salzburg next up in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Jonas Hofmann was ruled out for the rest of the year due to a thigh injury before that game on Saturday, joining Victor Boniface, Amine Adli, Nordi Mukiele and Jeanuel Belocian on the sidelines.

Jonas Hofmann was ruled out for the rest of the year due to a thigh injury before that game on Saturday, joining Victor Boniface, Amine Adli, Nordi Mukiele and Jeanuel Belocian on the sidelines.

"We need the whole squad but with six injured players, everyone is even more important," Alonso told reporters.

Xabi Alonso - null
Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory

BY Stats Perform

"It's intense to play every three days. A special situation in which we need every single player."

Along with injury concerns, Leverkusen have struggled with form in the past weeks as they drew 1-1 with Brest and then lost 4-0 to Liverpool in Europe's top competition.

Since the start of last season, no team has won more games in major European competition than Leverkusen (11, excluding qualifiers), while only Liverpool (39) and Manchester City (38) have scored more than Alonso's side (37) in this period.

However, since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Leverkusen have won six of their seven home matches in major European competition (D1), and beat Milan in their only match on home soil in the Champions League this term (1-0). 

Leverkusen, winners of the domestic double last season, are 13th in the Champions League standings and will face Salzburg, who are 30th, but Alonso said Pepijn Lijnders' side cannot be taken lightly.

"We know how important the upcoming home games against Salzburg and Inter are. We expect a good opponent tomorrow," he added.

"Salzburg plays with a lot of intensity and dynamism. We want to get these important points in the BayArena. We need the energy from the fans. In difficult moments, they can influence and push us."

