Football

Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Pleased To Pass Hoffenheim Test After Leipzig Defeat

Victor Boniface scored twice and set up Martin Terrier, with Florian Wirtz adding the other after Mergim Berisha had pulled one back for the hosts

Xabi-Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen head coach, Xabi Alonso
info_icon

Xabi Alonso believes Bayer Leverkusen passed their challenge to bounce back from defeat with flying colours after their 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim on Saturday. (More Football News)

It was an important win for last season's domestic double-winners as they recovered from their loss to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga before the international break.

"It was an important test for us to not concede a second goal after going 2-0 up," said Alonso, whose team had taken a two-goal lead at home against Leipzig before eventually losing 3-2.

"We reacted well and this time we controlled the game better and were more stable until the end. We know we will get our chances if we are patient and that is what we have to patiently work towards."

Bayer Leverkusen goalscorer, Victor Boniface - null
Hoffenheim 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen: Visitors Bounce Back With Emphatic Win

BY Stats Perform

Leverkusen's defeat by Leipzig was their first in the Bundesliga in over a year (462 days) after winning last year's title undefeated.

However, they proved a threat on Saturday, having 20 shots, getting eight of those on target, while accumulating 3.62 expected goals.

"We were ready today to show our highest level," said Alonso. "We were serious and very professional.

"Hoffenheim made it difficult for us in the 10 minutes before the break but we came back after half-time to show sufficient energy."

Leverkusen, who have six points from three games, kick off their Champions League campaign on Thursday at Feyenoord.

