Bundesliga Matchday 18 Preview: Bayern In Control, Leipzig Chase Champions League Spot

Bayern's Lennart Karl, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Koeln and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
  • Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig looking to extend their commanding 11-point lead in Bundesliga

  • Bayer Leverkusen aim to reset after a difficult start to the year

  • Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen meet amid defensive and attacking concerns

Bayern Munich may have all but locked down the Bundesliga title race, standing 11 points clear at the top at the halfway stage. In theory, though, there are still title challengers left standing at Matchday 18 – and RB Leipzig are among them.

Having matched the highest points total ever recorded at the Bundesliga halfway mark, Bayern sit clear at the summit with 47 points, bettering the previous record on goal difference.

Barring an extraordinary collapse over the next four months, the Bavarians appear firmly in command. Meanwhile, third-placed Leipzig have plenty at stake as the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification intensifies.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Preview: Key Matches

Saturday’s meeting between Bayern and Leipzig brings back memories of the season opener, where Bayern sealed a thumping 6-0 victory. Since then, Leipzig have tightened up, beating Freiburg 2-0 on Wednesday, with improved set-piece efficiency.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen face a pivotal moment after a difficult start to the year. A heavy 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart last week was followed by a weather-enforced postponement. Their clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday will allow them to rebuild the momentum built late in 2025.

On Friday, Eintracht Frankfurt, currently seventh, meet Werder Bremen. Frankfurt have conceded 36 goals in 17 matches, the third-worst defensive record in the league, and will see Bremen’s toothless attack.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Preview: Players To Watch

Few stories have been more compelling this season than Lennart Karl’s breakthrough at Bayern Munich. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder continues to impress in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, adding another goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Koln.

With Jamal Musiala nearing his return from injury, Karl’s form presents a selection dilemma for coach Vincent Kompany.

At Hoffenheim, their unexpected push toward the Champions League places has been fuelled by Andrej Kramaric, who is marking 10 years at the club. The veteran forward celebrated the milestone with a hat trick against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Preview: Team News

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has spent the past month recovering from an ankle problem, while Alphonso Davies has returned to training after illness. Josip Stanisic is ruled out for the remainder of January, and uncertainty still surrounds Musiala’s long-awaited comeback.

At Leverkusen, defender Edmond Tapsoba is set to miss up to three weeks after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a muscle injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s new signing, Younes Ebnoutalib, who scored on his debut against Borussia Dortmund last week, now faces several weeks on the sidelines. The German forward damaged a knee ligament in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Preview: Off-Field Issues

Snowstorms in northern Germany led to the postponement of three Bundesliga matches last week. Hamburger SV are currently working on their stadium roof ahead of Saturday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach, hoping to avoid another disruption.

In a relatively quiet transfer window, Frankfurt’s six new signings stand out, particularly with Ebnoutalib and fellow forward Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab both scoring on debut. Leipzig have also added young Nigerian winger Suleman Sani, who arrives from Slovakian side Trencin.

(With AP Inputs)

