Bundesliga Matchday 19 Preview: Bayern’s Record‑Breaking Start Leaves Rivals Struggling To Keep Pace

Bayern Munich lead Bundesliga by 11 points after 18 games, with a record-breaking goal difference of +57
Bayern face relegation-threatened Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Saturday’s Bavarian derby
Bayer Leverkusen face Werder Bremen, while the Hamburg derby sees St. Pauli host HSV
Bayern Munich are once again dominating the Bundesliga title race with historic margins. After 18 matches, the Bavarian giants sit clear at the top with 50 points, boasting a goal difference of +57 – the best start to a German top-flight season at this stage.
Bayern have scored 71 goals, conceded just 14, drawn only two matches and won the remaining 16, leaving their rivals struggling to keep up in what remains of the title race.
The table-toppers already hold an 11-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and are on course for a 13th Bundesliga title in 14 seasons. Their last dropped points came in a surprise 2-2 draw with Mainz in mid-December.
Next up is a Bavarian derby at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern host relegation-threatened Augsburg on Saturday. The visitors have not won a match since their early-December victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
Bundesliga Matchday 19: Key Fixtures
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host Werder Bremen on Saturday. The Werkself come into the fixture after a UEFA Champions League defeat to Olympiacos on Tuesday.
Friday night features the Hamburg city derby, with FC St. Pauli hosting Hamburger SV. St. Pauli, winners of the reverse fixture in August, can climb off the bottom of the table by avoiding defeat.
Fellow relegation candidates Mainz face Wolfsburg, while Heidenheim host RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt entertain in-form Hoffenheim. Frankfurt, eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday, have conceded three goals in every match in 2026. The Eagles are still searching for a permanent head coach following the dismissal of Dino Toppmoller.
Bundesliga Matchday 19: Players To Watch
Harry Kane remains key for Bayern, having already scored 34 goals in 29 games this season. The striker missed a penalty in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise, but still scored both goals.
Nicolas Jackson has returned to Bayern after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored twice. However, he will face heavy competition for minutes in Munich.
Stuttgart welcome back Bilal El Khannouss following an impressive AFCON campaign with Morocco, where he was a regular for the hosts.
Bundesliga Matchday 19: Team News
Leverkusen will be without Eliesse Ben Seghir, who returned from AFCON with an ankle injury. Defender Edmond Tapsoba is also sidelined after representing Burkina Faso. Nathan Tella and goalkeeper Mark Flekken remain out with long-term knee injuries sustained in last weekend’s loss to Hoffenheim.
Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala made his anticipated return for Bayern in a brief appearance last weekend. His comeback adds to an already stacked attack featuring Kane, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, and 17-year-old Lennart Karl, leaving head coach Vincent Kompany with a selection dilemma.
