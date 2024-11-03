Football

Barcelona Vs Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Calls For Suspension After Spanish Floods

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick feels it is wrong that La Liga is playing on in the wake of the flash floods that have devastated regions of eastern Spain, with Valencia particularly impacted

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona are in high spirits ahead of Sunday's derby against Espanyol, though Hansi Flick does not think La Liga matches should be played this weekend. (More Football News)

Barca thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend to establish a six-point lead in La Liga but their city rivals Espanyol are 20 points behind and languishing in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.

Yet Flick feels it is wrong that La Liga is playing on in the wake of the flash floods that have devastated regions of eastern Spain, with Valencia particularly impacted.

Madrid's game against Valencia was naturally postponed, but most other fixtures in Spain's top tier are going ahead.

"If it were me, I might [suspend La Liga] because it is an incredible tragedy for Valencia and Spain as a whole," Flick said.

"We have spoken with Ferran [Torres] who is from the area, and it is not easy to decide whether the game should be played or not.

"It is a tragedy. It was something similar in Germany three years ago, it is horrible. We will do everything we can to help. The rest is for LaLiga to decide." 

Barca do hold a brilliant record against Espanyol, having not lost in their last 26 encounters with their city rivals.

Flick, though, warned his side against any complacency.

"I know what a Barca-Espanyol derby means. It will be a tough match, for sure. After a fantastic week, it is important to be at 100% tomorrow, with intensity and maximum quality," Flick said.

"We always prepare well for the next game. After the celebrations, we focus on the next game. We work on what we want tomorrow. It's a very long game in the league and we focus on the next game."

Barca have taken 30 points from their first 11 league matches this season, their second-highest tally at this stage of a campaign in the competition, after 31 points in the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

