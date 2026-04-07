Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter‑final first leg at Camp Nou
The sides met three days earlier in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski scoring late in a 2‑1 Barcelona win
Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live on TV and online
FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final on Wednesday. This marks the second meeting between the two sides in three days, with Barcelona clinching a dramatic 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski scored in the 87th minute to clinch victory for Barcelona over 10-man Atletico, firing the Catalan side seven points clear at the top of the league table. Barcelona have been in good form in Europe as well, beating Newcastle United 8-3 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals.
Atletico, meanwhile, have suffered three consecutive defeats, with Diego Simeone’s side dropping down to fourth in the La Liga table. Before that, Los Colchoneros lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, but progressed to the last eight with a 7-5 aggregate win.
Barcelona have won five of their last six matches against Atletico, but the Blaugrana have a poor record against the Rojiblancos in Europe, winning just once in their last four matches. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was quick to stress the difference between a Champions League match and other fixtures against Atletico Madrid.
“It’s different. Not entirely, but different. The Champions League is a different competition. That’s how I see it,” Flick said. “We’re playing against a tough opponent with fantastic players. We want to advance to the next round.”
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Head-To-Head Record
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have faced each other on 250 occasions across all competitions. Barcelona lead the head-to-head record with 115 wins, compared to 78 victories for Atletico Madrid. 57 games have ended in draws.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Team News
Barcelona will be without Raphinha on the right, with the Brazilian missing out with a hamstring injury that he suffered on international duty. Frenkie de Jong is still recovering from his own hamstring issue.
Other players who are out with injuries are Toni Fernandez (ankle), Jofre Torrents (calf), Marc Bernal (thigh), and Andreas Christensen (cruciate ligament).
Jules Kounde, meanwhile, will likely slot into the starting XI, having made his return from injury during the last league game.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will have their number one goalkeeper Jan Oblak available for their match. The Slovak returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury and will likely take Juan Musso’s spot between the sticks. Marc Pubill and Rodrigo Mendoza have also been declared fit.
Pablo Barrios is, however, out with a thigh injury, while there are doubts over the fitness of Jose Maria Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.
Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Prediction
After their dramatic win at Estadio Metropolitano at the weekend, Barcelona will be full of confidence and will likely get a positive result at home against Atletico. However, Atletico Madrid have a penchant for surprising the “favourites” – as was seen in the Copa del Rey semi-finals – so expect a tight game.
Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg being played?
The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be played on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The match will kick off in India at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game will be hosted at Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg live online?
The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg on TV?
The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.